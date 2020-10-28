 Pathfinder Town Takeover coming in Apex Legends Season 7: new leaks, everything we know - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends leaks reveal Pathfinder Town Takeover coming in Season 7

Published: 28/Oct/2020 3:21 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 5:55

by Isaac McIntyre
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7 Pathfinder

Pathfinder will be the next Apex Legends character to get a Town Takeover, and the first to have their own personalized POI on new map Olympus, according to playtester images that have leaked ahead of the Season 7 update.

Town Takeovers are one of the most exciting events in Apex Legends. Not only do they bring new lore and backstories for their focal legend, but they also add special points of interest to the battle royale map as well, branded in unique ways.

Octane, Wraith, and Crypto have already enjoyed Town Takeovers on Kings Canyon, while Apex Legends’ second map, World’s Edge, hosted Mirage and Bloodhound events over the past few seasons. Now it looks like it’s finally Pathfinders turn.

EA.
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder looks set to become the first Apex Legends character with a Town Takeover on Olympus.

According to leaked playtester images shared by dataminer Biast12, the loveable robot will be getting a huge POI when Apex Legends shifts to new map Olympus in Season 7. 

The new Pathfinder point of interest will be a massive boxing arena.

In the leaked POI image, which is slightly blurry and back-and-white, Pathfinder can be seen wearing his heirloom gloves, and posing on a poster emblazoned with his name. The circle building behind it certainly looks like a sports stadium too.

Biast12 also said the leaked image only shows “part of [the whole] Pathfinder’s Town Takeover.” There is also allegedly a stadium “on the other side of the wall.”

Considering it’s just a single image that’s leaked so far, it’s tough to get a good picture of what the Town Takeover may actually look like. Biast12 did tease it could have “a bunch of zip lines everywhere” after replying to one fan’s comment.

When will Pathfinder’s Town Takeover start?

The Pathfinder Town Takeover will be in Season 7, and appears to be hosted on Olympus. Beyond that, however, a possible start date for the event is a little hazy.

The Mirage Voyage point of interest is the closest Town Takeover date-wise that we have to go off. It was released on Dec. 12, 2019, two months into Season 3. If Respawn sticks to the same formula, we could see Pathfinder’s arena at a similar time of year.

In fact, it could basically be bang on the same week. Season 7 arrives on Nov. 4 ⁠— yes, it’s still set for then, despite a little update scare this week ⁠— and eight weeks after that lands on Tuesday, December 8. That’s about as close as you can get!

Town Takeover teasers usually start earlier too. We may start to see Pathfinder teasers for the arena in mid-November, once we’ve settled into life on Olympus.

Respawn Entertainment - Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder fans will be loving Apex Legends Season 7, from the sounds of it.

For now, we’ll just have to wait for official confirmation from Respawn about the exciting new takeover. The developers have never commented on Town Takeover leaks before, so the first time we see anything new could be in-game on Dec. 8.

Whether they comment or not, however, it looks like there’s a lot of exciting new content on the way at the start of next month. Season 7 will finally arrive, along with a new Legend, a brand-new map, vehicles, clubs, and more.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm