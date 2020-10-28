Pathfinder will be the next Apex Legends character to get a Town Takeover, and the first to have their own personalized POI on new map Olympus, according to playtester images that have leaked ahead of the Season 7 update.

Town Takeovers are one of the most exciting events in Apex Legends. Not only do they bring new lore and backstories for their focal legend, but they also add special points of interest to the battle royale map as well, branded in unique ways.

Octane, Wraith, and Crypto have already enjoyed Town Takeovers on Kings Canyon, while Apex Legends’ second map, World’s Edge, hosted Mirage and Bloodhound events over the past few seasons. Now it looks like it’s finally Pathfinders turn.

According to leaked playtester images shared by dataminer Biast12, the loveable robot will be getting a huge POI when Apex Legends shifts to new map Olympus in Season 7.

The new Pathfinder point of interest will be a massive boxing arena.

In the leaked POI image, which is slightly blurry and back-and-white, Pathfinder can be seen wearing his heirloom gloves, and posing on a poster emblazoned with his name. The circle building behind it certainly looks like a sports stadium too.

Biast12 also said the leaked image only shows “part of [the whole] Pathfinder’s Town Takeover.” There is also allegedly a stadium “on the other side of the wall.”

A part of Pathfinder's TT, on the other side of the wall is the stadium😈 pic.twitter.com/K1LxpBwSen — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) October 27, 2020

Considering it’s just a single image that’s leaked so far, it’s tough to get a good picture of what the Town Takeover may actually look like. Biast12 did tease it could have “a bunch of zip lines everywhere” after replying to one fan’s comment.

When will Pathfinder’s Town Takeover start?

The Pathfinder Town Takeover will be in Season 7, and appears to be hosted on Olympus. Beyond that, however, a possible start date for the event is a little hazy.

The Mirage Voyage point of interest is the closest Town Takeover date-wise that we have to go off. It was released on Dec. 12, 2019, two months into Season 3. If Respawn sticks to the same formula, we could see Pathfinder’s arena at a similar time of year.

In fact, it could basically be bang on the same week. Season 7 arrives on Nov. 4 ⁠— yes, it’s still set for then, despite a little update scare this week ⁠— and eight weeks after that lands on Tuesday, December 8. That’s about as close as you can get!

Town Takeover teasers usually start earlier too. We may start to see Pathfinder teasers for the arena in mid-November, once we’ve settled into life on Olympus.

For now, we’ll just have to wait for official confirmation from Respawn about the exciting new takeover. The developers have never commented on Town Takeover leaks before, so the first time we see anything new could be in-game on Dec. 8.

Whether they comment or not, however, it looks like there’s a lot of exciting new content on the way at the start of next month. Season 7 will finally arrive, along with a new Legend, a brand-new map, vehicles, clubs, and more.