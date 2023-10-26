Apex Legends buffs & nerfs in Season 19: Catalyst, Bangalore, Wraith, more
With Season 19 of Apex Legends, Respawn is targeting Legends in what they call the “can’t see sh*t” meta with nerfs to Catalyst and Bangalore, and buffs to a few other Legends. Here are all the buffs and nerfs coming in the new season.
Season 19 of Apex Legends will return to regularly scheduled programming with a new Legend joining the games: Conduit.
But, while a new Legend is always exciting, changes to the existing Legends can be just as impactful on the game’s overall meta.
Specifically, Respawn said they want to deal with the “can’t see sh*t” meta that has developed in Apex – which makes a change from the scan meta at least. With that in mind, Catalyst and Bangalore are the focus of these updates.
Legend nerfs in Season 19 of Apex
Catalyst
Starting with Catalyst, who has become one of the go-to picks in ALGS and Ranked, Respawn have nerfed both her Tactical and Ult.
Tactical:
- Core will no longer block projectiles
- Reduced max in-world count from 3 to 2
- Reduced throw range “significantly
Ultimate:
- Reduced how long it lasts
- Cooldown starts after wall comes down, instead of right after casting it
Bangalore
Next up is Bangalore, who is getting small but not insignificant nerfs to all three of her abilities.
- Duration of double time reduced
- Smoke time reduced
- Rolling thunder stun reduced
Revenant
- Ultimate: Time extension window reduced from 30 seconds to 3 seconds
Legend buffs in Season 19 of Apex
Moving on to some buffs, these include Wraith, Vantage, and Pathfinder.
Wraith
- Passive: Voices will be more reliable
Pathfinder
- Can scan care packages even after an allied skirmisher has
Vantage
- Max bullets in Ultimate increased to 6 from 5
Newcastle
- Castle wall: Increase to max leap height, faster recovery time on landing
These are all the Legend changes that Respawn told us about at a pre-season press conference, but it remains to be seen in the patch notes if there are even more to come.
Patch notes usually release one day before the season goes live, so we’ll update this article then if more changes arrive.