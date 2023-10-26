Apex Legends buffs & nerfs in Season 19: Catalyst, Bangalore, Wraith, more

With Season 19 of Apex Legends, Respawn is targeting Legends in what they call the “can’t see sh*t” meta with nerfs to Catalyst and Bangalore, and buffs to a few other Legends. Here are all the buffs and nerfs coming in the new season.

Season 19 of Apex Legends will return to regularly scheduled programming with a new Legend joining the games: Conduit.

But, while a new Legend is always exciting, changes to the existing Legends can be just as impactful on the game’s overall meta.

Article continues after ad

Specifically, Respawn said they want to deal with the “can’t see sh*t” meta that has developed in Apex – which makes a change from the scan meta at least. With that in mind, Catalyst and Bangalore are the focus of these updates.

Article continues after ad

Respawn

Legend nerfs in Season 19 of Apex

Catalyst

Starting with Catalyst, who has become one of the go-to picks in ALGS and Ranked, Respawn have nerfed both her Tactical and Ult.

Tactical:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Core will no longer block projectiles

Reduced max in-world count from 3 to 2

Reduced throw range “significantly

Ultimate:

Reduced how long it lasts

Cooldown starts after wall comes down, instead of right after casting it

Bangalore

Next up is Bangalore, who is getting small but not insignificant nerfs to all three of her abilities.

Article continues after ad

Duration of double time reduced

Smoke time reduced

Rolling thunder stun reduced

Revenant

Ultimate: Time extension window reduced from 30 seconds to 3 seconds

Legend buffs in Season 19 of Apex

Moving on to some buffs, these include Wraith, Vantage, and Pathfinder.

Wraith

Passive: Voices will be more reliable

Pathfinder

Can scan care packages even after an allied skirmisher has

Vantage

Max bullets in Ultimate increased to 6 from 5

Newcastle

Castle wall: Increase to max leap height, faster recovery time on landing

These are all the Legend changes that Respawn told us about at a pre-season press conference, but it remains to be seen in the patch notes if there are even more to come.

Patch notes usually release one day before the season goes live, so we’ll update this article then if more changes arrive.