Apex Legends Season 13 buffs and nerfs for Legends so far

Apex Legends Season 13 is guaranteed to bring a variety of exciting new content for players, but what Legend changes does Respawn have planned for the major update? These are the expected buffs and nerfs we know about so far.

With Apex Legends Season 13 on the horizon and all signs pointing towards Newcastle being the new Legend, it’s more essential than ever that Respawn keeps all of the characters on the roster balanced and viable.

While it’s impossible for every Legend on the roster to maintain a high pick rate, each character should have an identity and role within a squad.

If a specific Legend is struggling in the meta, Respawn is often forced to tweak their numbers or in some cases, completely rework abilities. Heading into Season 13, Respawn devs have already alluded to a set of changes that are in the works, so here’s what buffs and nerfs you can expect to see in the upcoming season.

Season 13 buffs & nerfs

Note: Not all of these changes are confirmed yet, and we will have to wait for the full patch notes to lock them in. This is just what Respawn and leaks have indicated. Some changes may release later in Season 13, such as in the mid-season update.

Rampart: Buff

With a 1.4% pick rate in Season 12, Rampart is the most unpopular Legend in the Outlands, and a lot of the community is desperate for Respawn to buff her.

Well, according to reliable dataminer Shrugtal, a set of buffs for the Amped Modder have been found in the game files. While they haven’t been rolled out into the game yet, it’s possible they’ve been added ahead of the Season 13 update.

The changes all revolve around her Amped Cover Tactical and make the ability significantly stronger by speeding up the wall’s deployment and increasing the initial building health.

Rampart buffs for the Amped Cover in the files that didn't make the final cut and are currently not in-game: Initial building health: 40 -> 120

Upper arm shield extension delay: 0.25 -> 0.10

Front armor deploy duration: 0.5 -> 0.3

Placement delay: 0.5 -> 0.3 — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) April 1, 2022

It’s worth noting that the devs haven’t made an announcement about a Rampart buff so it’s impossible to know when or if these changes will ever go live.

However, their discovery ahead of Season 13 will certainly give a lot of Rampart mains hope that Tactical buffs are on their way in the next major patch.

Gibraltar: Nerf/Changes

Despite only having a 3.2% pick rate, Gibraltar’s abilities make him invaluable to a well-coordinated squad, especially in the upper echelons of Ranked and pro play.

As a result, in an interview with Kijanna Henry in Season 11, Live Balance Designer John Larson revealed that the devs are looking to make small changes to his shield that make it slightly less powerful, but also more fun to use.

“It’s tough though, because a lot of the ideas I see are things like, give bubble health… I don’t like how that would affect Gibby, and that’s not really how I’d nerf the bubble, that would be way too big of a nerf.”

As it’s been an entire Season since John Larson made this statement, it’s obvious the balance team is still evaluating the best way to alter Gibraltar’s kit. Therefore, it’s possible that the changes may not be ready for Season 13, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Pathfinder: Passive Rework

While Pathfinder’s Passive remains a major discussion point within the community, the devs have made it very clear that changes to the ability are not a priority for them.

In the same interview, John Larson revealed that the team was open to reworking Pathfinder’s Passive, but they don’t want to give him a “straight-up buff”.

So, although we can keep our fingers crossed, it’s extremely unlikely that the Forward Scout will be getting a new Passive in Season 13.

Scan meta: Changes

In the Raiders Collection Event patch back in Season 11, Respawn mentioned they’d be evaluating the Legends that fall into the scan or “reveal meta”.

While some characters in this pool are incredibly strong such as Bloodhound, others like Seer maintain a very low pick rate and are rarely seen in-game.

Read More: Powerful Fuse ultimate exploit gives your team massive UAV in Apex Legends

By the looks of it, Respawn wants to resolve this and get all of these Legends back on a level playing field. Unfortunately, the nature of their recon kits makes this extremely difficult, as balancing scan abilities is not an easy task.

As this was mentioned back in Season 11, it’s possible we’ll see some of these changes in Season 13. There’s even a possibility the devs even roll out a buff for Seer, but there’s nothing to indicate this at the moment.

So, there you have it, those are all the changes Respawn employees and leaks have alluded to in the lead up to Season 13. Keep in mind, none of these buffs and nerfs have been confirmed to arrive in the upcoming season, they could arrive at a later date.