Crazy Apex Legends Season 14 glitch is giving wrong abilities to every Legend

With the release of Apex Legends Season 14, players are hyped to get into some of the new content. However, players that locked in their favorite character may end up with an unfortunate surprise.

Glitches are an illusive thing for game developers, especially when it comes to continually patched games. Sometimes they don’t come to light until an update goes live.

Some Apex Legends players are experience a bizarre bug. They lock in one Legend, but get the abilities of another.

Since the Apex Legends Season 14 update went live, players have been experiencing some odd happenings after locking in their character. For instance, Ash having Loba’s abilities, voice lines, and animations.

Beyond just being a goofy bug, there are some very real gameplay ramifications here. When a Gibraltar is given the ability to use clones like Mirage, it can be very difficult to discern what’s what.

This isn’t an isolated incident, either. There are multiple reports of players being affected by this bug in different ways. And it’s impossible to know which Legend’s abilities you’re stuck with until you’re already on the ground.

When Bangalore can Bloodhound scan and Octane can toss out Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster, it’s hard to know what anyone’s going to attack you with.

As for what’s causing this bug, it’s hard to say. Apex Legends has certainly had its fair share of game breaking bugs, some more serious than others.

A bug involving crafting discovered in July made it impossible to do anything after crafting, essentially ruining the rest of the game for that player.

While this bug isn’t game-breaking in the sense that it makes Apex Legends unplayable, it is extremely disruptive. At least it isn’t yet known what causes this bug, meaning that players can’t just pick and choose what Legends they want to “combine” using this strange glitch.