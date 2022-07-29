Apex Legends pro Mande reveals details of $400,000 gambling deal he rejected

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Mande is an Apex Legends pro with nearly 300,000 followers on Twitch alone and he’s now broken down the details of one gambling company’s unbelievable offer to promote their site on his stream.

There’s been a huge crossover between gaming and gambling on Twitch in recent years. Streamers like Xpozed and Trainwreck have been at the helm of this movement, but it seems like one company tried to convince Mande to join the tide.

They were ultimately unsuccessful, but the top-tier support player went in-depth on the offer and what might make someone accept the kind of deal that was on the table for him.

Mande breaks down $400,000 gambling deal that he shot down

In a July 28 video, Mande was having a conversation about the influx of cryptocurrency-based organizations getting involved in esports, like the 210m deal that saw FTX and TSM come together back in June 2021.

After talking about how life-changing that amount of money could be, the streamer brought up this gambling offer and spoke about how lucrative it could have been.

“I already said no to a pretty big f***ing offer from a pretty big gambling site and it wasn’t even that bad,” he said. “I think it was 4 hours a week I’d have to gamble, and they’d give me $15,000 a month.”

He went on to explain that the company would also give him $6,000 to gamble with each stream and if he made the money back by the time he was done he could keep it. “I think the offer was about $300,000 to $400,000 in six months.”

Mande didn’t go in-depth on why he didn’t take the deal, but it may be that he felt fine in his current routine. He did later mention that if anyone offered up a deal that would change the course of the next 20 or 30 years for any streamer they’d have to be a fool to say no.