Apex Legends pro HisWattson gives away $25k of Twitch earnings to his fans

Apex Legends pro player Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has confirmed the donation of $25,000 in Twitch advertising revenue to his community, much of it in gaming PCs.

HisWattson has exploded in popularity across 2022, becoming one of Apex Legends’ most followed creators and competitors.

While he has expressed concerns over Apex Legends’ future, his exponential growth has been seriously impressive.

We saw McMillin move out of his long-term trailer home, attributing the move to the support he’s received from the community and subsequent Twitch revenue.

As part of his willingness to give back, he recently pledged $25,000 of his Twitch income to his community. Now, he’s shared more details on the heartwarming giveaway.

HisWattson confirms $25k donations

Back in October, Wattson said: “Have decided that I will be running ads on my channel and spending it on giving gaming equipment to people in my community who can’t afford to buy it themselves.”

He recently provided another update, confirming the donations and thanking MSI USA for handling the logistics.

“Small update on this,” he said. “[I] have about 20 grand worth of PCs that should be going out soon. Didn’t end up spending it all on PCs. Donated 5k to fund a BIPOC tournament, donated 4k to help someone’s dog get surgery, and bought christmas presents for some kids.”

He even announced one final giveaway to the public, giving them the chance to win a $2,000 PC.

Unsurprisingly, the streamer has received widespread praise for his actions. One viewer said: “Guy literally just moved out of a trailer & he’s already donating so much to give back to the community. Another legendary moment to his incredible year.”

Fans can catch McMillin dominating Apex Legends on his Twitch channel, where he’s rapidly approaching half a million followers.