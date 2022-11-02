Apex Legends pro HisWattson finally moves out of trailer after breakout year as streamer

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Apex Legends professional player HisWattson has announced he’s finally leaving his trailer home behind, thanking fans for their support in what’s been a breakout year for the streamer.

HisWattson has been streaming full-time on Twitch since July, with his channel having experienced significant growth thanks to his performances in the Apex pro scene.

The FURIA content creator was not very well known over 12 months ago, yet managed to burst onto the scene by achieving No.1 Apex Predator rank in the world.

After solidifying his status as what many would consider being FURIA’s best player in 2022, signing to compete in the world championships, he now averages around 6,000 viewers per broadcast.

Apex Legends streamer HisWattson has moved out

The whole time, he’s been picking up all these Ws from a trailer – but no longer.

On November 2, he moved to thank his community for their support, confirming that he’s moved out and will no longer be living in a trailer.

“Moving out today,” he tweeted. “Just want to say thank you to everyone for your support and making my dreams a reality!”

The Twitter post has racked up over 9,000 likes, at the time of writing, with many wishing him well in his new home.

ImperialHal sent his regards, saying: “Trailer man to Florida man!”

FaZe Blaze added: “Nothing better than seeing someone’s life change because of a video game. Congrats brotha, well deserved.”

G2 Gent tweeted: “Apartment debuff gonna go crazy!”

Those are just a handful of warm messages sent by members of the Apex Legends community, and beyond, for HisWattson – and it just goes to show the opportunities of building up an audience on Twitch… Which is no easy task.