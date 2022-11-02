Apex Legends pro Albralelie grills Catalyst on release: “As bad as day one Fuse”

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Catalyst has finally launched with Apex Legends Season 15’s arrival on November 1, but players aren’t impressed. Streamer and pro Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith claimed the new Legend was in dire need of buffs, calling her “as bad as day one Fuse”.

Catalyst has finally hit Apex Legends as part of Season 15’s launch on November 1. Touted as the fabled “anti-scan” Legend to counter the likes of Seer and Bloodhound, there was hope in her kit being able to shake things up.

However, at least based on early player opinions, she’s fallen dramatically short of that goal.

Albralelie didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts after getting some hands-on time with Catalyst, even comparing her to Fuse’s woefully weak release.

“Catalyst is as bad as day one Fuse,” he claimed. “Unfortunately, her ult not blocking Seer ult is the nail in the coffin on top of other issues (mostly geometry related) with her Q and ult.

He did concede Catalyst’s “passive is great though, wish it kept doors alive through Horizon ult is all.” It’s hardly a glowing opinion on the new character though as players get their hands on her for the first time.

Catalyst’s ultimate, Dark Veil, is meant to “erect a tall and wide wall of ferrofluid, blocking vision and scans, and blinding enemies that walk through it.” However, with Apex’s wild terrain, it sometimes doesn’t do its job and lets scans go through.

Some have also struggled with her passive Barricade, given it’s tied to an alternate interact key some players haven’t yet bound in-game.

Catalyst has already seen a decent amount of play, being the fourth-highest picked Legend at 7.7% according to stats site Apex Legends Status, and that’ll only climb over the next few days, as is normal for newly released characters.

As players learn how best to use her kit, opinions may change. But if it doesn’t, expect some buffs in the near future.