Catalyst finally counters the scan meta & recon abilities in Apex Legends

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Catalyst’s Dark Veil Ultimate ability directly counters recon characters in Apex Legends, making it impossible for Legends like Bloodhound and Seer to scan through the ferrofluid.

Season 15 of Apex Legends is set to introduce the Broken Moon map, stickers, and of course, the brand-new gifting feature.

While all of these additions are exciting, it’s the arrival of Catalyst that’s getting most of the attention from players, with one aspect of her kit being particularly interesting.

We’re of course talking about her Dark Veil Ultimate which will be the first-ever direct counter to scan abilities in Apex Legends.

The community has been calling on Respawn for an answer to Recon Legends for a long time, and it appears her wall of ferrofluid may be the perfect solution.

Respawn Entertainment Catalyst arrives in Apex Legends on November 1.

Catalyst’s Dark Veil counters Recon Legends in Apex

Catalyst’s Dark Veil Ultimate allows her to raise a permeable wall of ferrofluid that blocks vision and partially blinds any enemies that walk through it.

While this would strong on its own, it also has another special feature that truly takes this ability to the next level.

Dark Veil also blocks any scan abilities, meaning Bloodhound’s Tactical, Seer’s Ultimate, and Heartbeat Sensor are useless when used in the face of Catalyst’s wall.

This will allow the Defensive Conjuruer to pull off outplays without the risk of being spotted or tracked down immediately, making her the perfect pick for those who hate the recon meta.

Respawn Entertainment Catalyst’s Ultimate blocks all scan abilities in Apex Legends.

It’ll be interesting to see how much of an impact Catalyst’s Ultimate has on Seer and Bloodhound’s place in the meta.

As the ability only covers a small amount of space, it may not be enough to thwart the power of their scan abilities.

However, after so much backlash from the community about the abundance of wallhacks and reveal abilities in Apex, Respawn has listened to the feedback with Dark Veil, we’ll just have to see if it can hold its own in the Outlands.