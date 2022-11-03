Apex Legends players left confused over strange KD ratio glitch in Season 15

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Apex Legends players have found an interesting bug outside of gameplay, which displays a player’s Kill/Death ratio higher than what it should be.

Apex Legends Season 15 is finally here, offering up a bunch of brand-new content like the expansive Broken Moon map.

Though, another massive game update means that a few odd bugs and glitches may slip through the cracks until the next patch is released.

This time, players have found a strange bug involving the in-game Kill/Death ratio display which has given some players higher ratios than the data would suggest.

Apex Legends players find strange UI glitch

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit from user JMAX464 brought the glitch to the community’s attention.

The caption on the post said, “Has anyone else noticed that the KD ratio is displaying the wrong ratios? My KD should be 1.09.” The attached image showed 3,470 lifetime kills with 3,170 lifetime deaths.

While the math would suggest the KD ratio to read “1.09” it instead displayed as 1.9. While not a huge difference in numbers, it certainly means a lot more in the frame of Apex Legends, as a player with nearly a 2.0 KD ratio would be quite skilled in a battle royale.

Apparently, this isn’t an isolated issue either as other players sounded off in the comments that they were affected by the same glitch. “I’ve noticed too! Mine should be 1.07, not 1.7,” said user BranislaveBGD.

Again, other users claimed their KD ratios were also misrepresented, as a user by the name Partosimsa said “Same. Only have 23 deaths, 24 kills this season and my KDR is ‘1.4.’ I think it’s missing a zero.”

While some players wondered how this error could have slipped past Respawn, one player who claimed to be a software engineer offered a theory that when rectifying a similar bug from last season could have inadvertently caused this issue in Season 15.

Regardless of how the mistake slipped through the cracks, it’s clear that the numbers just don’t add up. Though a minor issue, hopefully Respawn takes note of this UI bug and smooths it out in an upcoming patch.