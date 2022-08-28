Apex Legends players demand buffs to “useless” Laser Sight attachments

Apex Legends players have called for buffs to the “useless” Laser Sight attachment, claiming there’s currently little point in equipping the Season 14 addition in Respawn’s futuristic battle royale.

Apex Legends’ early game is often determined by the quality of loot and looting, with players always eager to drop in at the game’s hottest POIs and secure equipment and weapons that will propel them to victory.

Attachments are important too, with players always keen to pick up Rare, Epic or even Legendary attachments to augment their weapons.

Season 14 changes finally introduced a Laser Sight, allowing players to don a barrel attachment to refine their hipfire. However, player responses have been mixed at best, with many lamenting the futility of the new gear.

Apex Legends players criticize “useless” Laser Sights

That was certainly the prevailing mood when one player asked for the community’s thoughts on Laser Sights.

One respondent said that there’s rarely an incentive to pick them up and suggested the hipfire buff they offer should be increased: “Useless, and now my Alternator can’t carry a barrel for the R-301 I’m looking for… I know they’re actually not useless because they tighten your hipfire spread, but I have literally never said “I need a laser sight”.”

Another described them as “literally a scam”, saying that hipfire should not have been nerfed to begin with.

A third fan hit out at the nerfs to hipfire, saying: “They actually had to nerf hipfire on all SMGs and now only the purple laser brings you back to hipfire values from previous seasons.”

Some though, did suggest they have a place and any loot pool will naturally have more and less desirable items. One positive response read: “I like being able to customise the colour of the laser, I don’t like it reseting to default every game lol. But they do make an impact, you can see in firing range the reticle spread tightens increasingly.”

Changes to Laser Sights and the loot pool could come in the near future, but it’s always a balancing act for Respawn who have to consider the wider ramifications of changes, not just how the player base feels at any given moment.