XDefiant players demand nerf for “ridiculously overpowered” snipers

XDefiant players are demanding that the Ubisoft devs nerf the “ridiculously overpowered” snipers that make the game ‘less fun.’

It’s fair to say Ubisoft’s XDefiant has had a fantastic launch, quickly amassing hundreds of thousands of players in just a few hours.

But, there have been numerous Reddit threads criticizing sniper rifles since the game’s release on May 21, with complaints that the weapons are “ridiculously overpowered,” and players aren’t punished enough when using them.

“Snipers are ridiculously overpowered,” one hit out. “Even at close range they can scope in and shoot while getting drilled in the face with an AR.”

They continued: “Zero flinch or movement punishment. The sniper lobbies make the game unfun. Rant over.”

“Sniping needs some changes. I think the 0 flinch is the worst part,” another agreed. “It’s so annoying to beam someone with 5 shots then they can still aim in and kill you with 1 shot.”

In the replies, several players agreed and called for the devs to make some simple changes to the weapon flinch. “They 100% need more flinch,” said one. “They’re already pretty close to being well-balanced with their slow reloads and slow ADS times.

One frustrated player claimed they’d do “anything” for a no-snipers mode, claiming it’s impossible to compete against them.

On the other hand, as the meta is beginning to take shape, players are calling on the Ubisoft devs to make a “major” buff to the game’s “useless” shotguns in the next patch.

While the Season 1 update isn’t set for release until July 2, when we’ll be introduced to a new Faction codenamed ‘Ruby’ as well as several new weapons and maps, we’re sure we’ll see a few small patches before then.