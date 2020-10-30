Apex Legends dev reveals brutal finisher they scrapped from the game - Dexerto

Apex Legends dev Moy Parra has revealed a finisher for Bloodhound that was scrapped before the launch of the battle royale – and it might be the most gruesome one we’ve seen.

With each new season in Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment releases a new legend, tonnes of skins and cosmetics in the battle pass, and as we’ve seen more recently, quest lines to further the story of the Apex Games.

These new legends, skins, and items, as we’ve seen before, are typically in development way before they are released and end up finding their way onto the internet either through leaks or official reveals from Respawn themselves.

However, there’s also a lot that gets left on the cutting room floor. Ideas for the legends that don’t quite fit, or skins that maybe don’t quite match some of the extravagant looks that already in-game.

The same goes for animations surrounding things like finishing moves. Typically, this can be because they cause bugs and other issues, but sometimes it can be because a move is way too over the top.

Apex Legends dev Moy Parra, who has revealed some scrapped content before, showed off one of the scrapped finishers for Bloodhound that went a bit over the top.

The dev showed that one of the initial ideas for Bloodhound would have the legend finish enemies off by sticking a pole into their head. If you think that sounds bad, it gets worse. The technological tracker would also pull on the pole, seemingly beheading their downed opponent.

⏪ Coming from TITANFALL 2 (an M rated game) some of the initial finishers for Apex were a lot more… explicit! 😬 Here's a very early concept I did where we would see our dear Gibby literally getting his head ripped off. Ouch! 😵 btw, you guys still like these throwbacks?🤔 pic.twitter.com/PugPv6rQYq — Moy Parra (@_moyparra) October 29, 2020

As Parra notes, that type of execution might have stuck around if Apex received a similar mature rating as Titanfall, but instead, the battle royale is only a Teen rated title.

There might be some scope to add more finishers for each legend in the future, but they certainly won’t be as explicit as some of the first ideas that Respawn had.