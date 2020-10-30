 Apex Legends dev reveals brutal finisher they scrapped from the game - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev reveals brutal finisher they scrapped from the game

Published: 30/Oct/2020 10:03

by Connor Bennett
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends dev Moy Parra has revealed a finisher for Bloodhound that was scrapped before the launch of the battle royale – and it might be the most gruesome one we’ve seen.

With each new season in Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment releases a new legend, tonnes of skins and cosmetics in the battle pass, and as we’ve seen more recently, quest lines to further the story of the Apex Games.

These new legends, skins, and items, as we’ve seen before, are typically in development way before they are released and end up finding their way onto the internet either through leaks or official reveals from Respawn themselves. 

However, there’s also a lot that gets left on the cutting room floor. Ideas for the legends that don’t quite fit, or skins that maybe don’t quite match some of the extravagant looks that already in-game. 

Bloodhound in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Bloodhound has become one of Apex’s most powerful legends over the last few seasons.

The same goes for animations surrounding things like finishing moves. Typically, this can be because they cause bugs and other issues, but sometimes it can be because a move is way too over the top. 

Apex Legends dev Moy Parra, who has revealed some scrapped content before, showed off one of the scrapped finishers for Bloodhound that went a bit over the top. 

The dev showed that one of the initial ideas for Bloodhound would have the legend finish enemies off by sticking a pole into their head. If you think that sounds bad, it gets worse. The technological tracker would also pull on the pole, seemingly beheading their downed opponent. 

As Parra notes, that type of execution might have stuck around if Apex received a similar mature rating as Titanfall, but instead, the battle royale is only a Teen rated title. 

There might be some scope to add more finishers for each legend in the future, but they certainly won’t be as explicit as some of the first ideas that Respawn had.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends leaker claims Heirloom weapon skins are coming

Published: 29/Oct/2020 17:50

by Daniel Cleary
Lifeline's heirloom in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment

An Apex Legends leaker has claimed that Respawn are planning to add a new tier of weapons skins for guns, at the same rarity as Heirlooms.

There is plenty of choice for players when it comes to customizing their favorite Apex Legends characters or weapons, and Respawn are always releasing new cosmetic items to keep the game fresh.

The cosmetics for characters and weapons are divided into classes, based on how rare they can be to find, and new leaks are suggesting that some more ultra-rare items could be coming.

Mirage's Heirloom pack in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Gun weapon skins could be the next Heirlooms added to Apex Legends.

Heirloom weapon skins?

The Heirloom melee weapons for certain characters are the rarest items that can be unlocked in Apex Legends and, typically, there is only one of them released for a single Legend, each season.

However, while melee weapons are the only type of Heirloom cosmetics currently available, Apex leaker “SomeoneWhoLeaks” has revealed that ranged Heirloom skins for the different guns in-game might be next.

The leaker revealed that the rumor apparently stemmed from an investor inside EA before reminding Apex Legends fans that it has still yet to be confirmed by Respawn.

“Rumor has it that heirloom weapon skins are coming,” they explained, “this comes from some investors in EA, so take it with a grain of salt.”

The Apex leaker added that these would simply be released as ranged weapon skins but was unsure if they would be released through Heirloom Shards, similarly to the melee weapons that have already been released.

They also revealed that the timeline for when these potential Heirloom skins are coming is still unclear, which makes it unlikely that we will see them for the start of Season 7 on November 4.

While little has been revealed about these ultra-rare weapon skins, it is worth noting that nothing is set in stone and we won’t know for sure until Respawn officially release the rumored cosmetics.

SomeoneWhoLeaks has previously leaked Bangalore’s weapon heirloom, although we’re still to see this arrive in-game.