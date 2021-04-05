How to master Lifeline in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips & more - Dexerto

Lifeline has been a staple support pick since Apex Legends launched. Although she’s easy to use, you can take her to the next level if you master these tips and tricks everyone needs to know.

Lifeline has been a powerful meta pick in Apex Legends ever since the game launched back in 2019. As her name suggests, she is often the lifeline of her squad. This is no surprise given she can heal, revive, and supply her teammates with additional goods.

However, despite the fact she’s early to learn, she can be deceptively hard to master. Most players don’t use her abilities to their fullest potential, and either play too aggressively or passively.

For that reason, we’ve decided to write a quick guide that outlines her abilities and provides some crucial tips that will help you master her in no time. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to make use of Lifeline’s abilities

Passive: Combat Revive

Combat Revive is arguably the most powerful passive ability in the game. The first and most obvious effect is that it sends her drone to revive a teammate, meaning she doesn’t need to stand there while it happens like other legends. She’s free to fight, heal, or loot as she pleases.

However, the second effect is that the drone also deploys a directional shield while it happens. The shield is invulnerable and, when angled correctly, will protect the downed player and anyone else standing behind it from bullets.

Tactical: D.O.C. Heal Drone

Lifeline’s tactical ability also revolves around her drone. But this time, instead of reviving players, it becomes a healing source for the whole squad. It lasts 20 seconds and automatically heals nearby players.

The heal ticks are small. But in time, it is often enough to heal everyone to full health, saving tons of syringes and med kits in the process.

Ultimate: Care Package

Surprisingly, although the Care Package is Lifeline’s Ultimate ability, it’s often considered her weakest. It calls down supplies to the targeted location, which takes 15 seconds to land and contains three high-quality loot pieces.

It’s instrumental when your squad is undergeared or in desperate need of supplies, and it can sometimes give players exactly what they need. Plus, there’s always a chance you’ll receive something legendary. However, it can be a bit hit and miss in terms of quality.

Use Combat Revive and D.O.C Heal Drone at the same time

The first and most important tip is to use your D.O.C Heal Drone ability immediately after using Combat Revive on a fallen alley. That way, you’ll be able to heal yourself and your teammates from behind the shield and also heal the fallen ally once they’ve been revived.

It’s also important to note the shield cannot be rotated while reviving, so be sure to deploy it in the right direction before you start. It’s also not immune to explosives, and players can simply run through it or around it.

Plus, if the drone takes too much damage, it will cancel the revival and break the shield. So, always be mindful about that.

Use Ultimate Accelerants to give your team better loot more often

Lifeline players typically have first dibs on Ultimate Accelerants. It’s not a definitive rule by any means, but Lifeline’s ultimate is the best use for them since her ultimate benefits the team.

The more often she uses it, the more loot she’s able to provide. It also takes the longest time to charge. So, it’s a bit of a no-brainer. Don’t hesitate to call dibs on all the Ultimate Accelerants you find and keep them stored in your backpack.

Use your Care Package ability to provide additional cover

Lifeline’s Care Package gets a bad rap sometimes. When it provides good loot, it’s great. But it’s too chance-based for most player’s liking and generally won’t turn the tide in a heated fight.

However, that doesn’t mean it can’t be used in a team fight. Veteran Lifeline players won’t hesitate to call down their Care Package in the middle of a battle for additional cover, especially in open areas.

Use revive shields as even more cover during fights

If an ally goes down, as a Lifeline, it can more often than not be a blessing in disguise. If you play around the revive shield correctly, you can get even more cover in fights, popping your head in and out to rinse enemies while protecting your ally.

You do have to be worried about big pushes, and grenades raining down on you. However, if you can stand your ground, be sure to use your downed allies to your advantage. Don’t forget to drop a health drone afterwards too.

So, there you have it, folks. That’s practically everything you need to know about Lifeline and her incredible abilities. All that’s left to do is practice using them correctly.

