Apex Legends leak reveals upcoming Arena mode teaser in-game - Dexerto

One of the first looks at Apex Legend’s long-rumored Arena mode, which is set to bring a 3v3 team deathmatch-style experience to the battle royale in Season 9, has been leaked early.

If you’ve been eagerly hoping for the first look at one of Apex’s worst kept secrets then it seems like that moment has finally arrived – but it might not be totally what you were expecting.

Thanks to leaker Biast12, who’s has a reliable track record of accurate Apex Legends leaks, we now have our first look at a teaser for the upcoming Arena mode, which all players will be able to view in-game soon.

Arena teaser in Apex Firing Range

The teaser itself features the player getting into a ship in Firing Range, and being transported to a new area.

They then get onto a platform, which raises them up into an arena with a giant hologram of Ash in the center. The actual area shown in the teaser is likely one of the arenas players will be able to jump into when the mode goes live in the future.

Of course, the teaser is currently inaccessible as it’s not live in the game yet. That being said, Biast12 says that when it does go live, players will have to scan holo sprays in order to see it.

Arena mode has leaked for a few months now. The mode was originally found in the game files back in October 2020 and since then, there have been even more leaks pertaining to the mode. Right now, the prevailing theory is that the mode will be added to the game during Season 9, which is set to start in just a few week’s time.

This teaser is due to go live in April, in the build-up to Season 9. Ash’s involvement in the teaser might lead some to suspect that she will be the new Legend, but this is far from confirmed.

Of course, we’ll just have to wait until Respawn adds the teasers into the mode and gives official details of the Arena mode. But, this is what the developers have been teasing as “more ways” to play Apex than just battle royale.

Apex Legends Season 9 is due to start on May 4, after the conclusion of the War Games event.