Apex Legends hints at removing World's Edge in Season 7 - Dexerto

Apex Legends players are patiently waiting for Season 7 to begin and explore all the new content coming with it, but fans of World’s Edge will have to be patient to go back to Talos.

The map was added to Apex during Season 3 all the way back in October 2019 and was the second map in the game after King’s Canyon.

While it certainly mixed up the battle royale, it seems like World’s Edge will be on the way out when Season 7 gets going on November 4, 2020, based on what we’ve seen from Respawn.

In a tweet on Oct. 27, the official Apex Legends account hinted that “with World’s Edge on the verge of collapse, the Apex Games need to find a new home.”

With World's Edge on the verge of collapse, the Apex Games need to find a new home.

It doesn’t take a genius to pick up on what Respawn is putting down here, as it seems the map will be removed from the game, at least for a while, with the start of Season 7.

This wouldn’t be without precedent either. Back in Season 3 when World’s Edge was first introduced King’s Canyon, the game’s original map from the release was removed until it returned in April of 2020.

With Ranked being broken into two splits for the new Season, Respawn plans to introduce players to Olympus, the new home of the Apex Games, before sending players back to WE later in the Ascension update.

In fact, Kings Canyon is already going to be completely nixed from Apex Legends’ ranked playlist in Season 7.

It seems likely that the Legends will board the giant rocket that appeared recently on World’s Edge and set off somewhere new to battle it out for the top spot.

As for what will happen to the train and everything else, there was a black hole showcased in Horizon’s Stories from the Outlands video, that certainly seems like it would be able to swallow the entire map, and even the planet it’s located on.