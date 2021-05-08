Apex Legends devs investigating accidental Wattson nerf in Season 9: Legacy - Dexerto

Apex Legends developers Respawn have confirmed they are investigating a major nerf to Wattson in Season 9: Legacy, perhaps caused accidentally because of nerfs to Arc Stars.

Season 9: Legacy dropped in Apex Legends on May 4, making a number of significant changes to the battle royale’s established meta. Players now spawn in with basic equipment, called a Starter Kit. Valkyrie, too, has dropped in-game, bringing with her a plethora of utility, mobility, and fire-power.

Despite the exciting new additions, Legacy has found itself frustratingly plagued with server and connection issues, as well as some issues with loot not dropping as it is supposed to.

Advertisement

There also appear to be some pretty big issues with Apex’s Static Defender Wattson, in the form of a major – and potentially unintentional – nerf.

The issues were highlighted on Twitter by @lilakeyLK, who said: “[Wattson’s] fences no longer stun or slow enemies… I’d imagine this is because the Arc Star stun/slow has been removed, and they probably had some shared code (…I’m an expert, totally)… it’s a massive nerf to her kit in the meantime.”

Read More: All Arenas Badges in Apex Legends and how to earn them

Attached to the tweet was a clip showing Bangalore moving seamlessly through a Wattson fence, without incurring any movement penalties. A first-person POV of passing through a fence shows some visual distortion but no penalties other than that.

Advertisement

The tweet garnered a lot of attention, including from Respawn developer ‘pav’, who responded: “Sending this off to the team. Thanks!”

Sending this off to the team. Thanks! — rspn_pav (@rspn_pav) May 7, 2021

While no timescale was given, we can expect a prompt fix given the severity of the problems and how it essentially inhibits a key part of Wattson’s abilities from properly functioning.

Read More: Clever Apex Legends trick lets Valkyrie fly further and for longer

It also appears to be an accidental nerf, given it did not feature in any patch notes and is being investigated by Respawn. She’s not necessarily underpowered, but she’s nothing more than a middle-of-the-road Legend. These issues, though, will be dragging her down significantly.