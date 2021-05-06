Apex Legends devs investigating problems with loot in Season 9 - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 9 hasn’t quite gotten off to the start that Respawn planned, with major server outages, and to add to the struggle the devs are now investigating problems with in-game loot.

Apex Legends highly anticipated ninth season, Legacy, sadly didn’t quite off to the running start that a lot of fans were hoping for.

A host of server issues meant that, unfortunately, fans weren’t able to get their hands on new Legend Valkyrie as soon as they thought they would.

Longer-term, though, there’s yet another issue that Apex’s devs will have to explore, and that’s with the in-game loot.

Apex players discover loot problems

As players are finally unleashed back into the title’s staple Battle Royale and its new Arenas mode, they’ve uncovered some issues with loot spawns.

Popular streamer Daltoosh took to Twitter to discuss his thoughts on the new Season, pointing out a significant decrease in the number of backpacks and rare armors.

Writing that “backpacks seem rare, blue and [purple] armor feel less common than before and there seems to be a metric f**kload of shield cells everywhere,” a brief glance at the comments shows that this issue isn’t just plaguing him.

Backpacks seem rare, blue and purp armor feel less common than before and there seems to be a metric fuckload of shield cells everywhere. Not sure if it’s just me so if other people wanna chime in feel free — Daltoosh🎒 (@daltoosh) May 6, 2021

Apex Producer responds

In response to Daltoosh’s original comment, Apex Legends’ Producer, Josh Medina, jumped in to let fans know that the devs are aware of this issue.

Stating that he’ll have “folks check out the loot,” he goes on to clarify that “I’ve seen it from others including folks on the team today so it’s something I’ll poke around into.”

I’ve seen it from others including folks on the team today so it’s something I’ll poke around into — Josh Medina (@lowkeydbjosh) May 6, 2021

Respawn made very deliberate changes to the loot pool because of the new starter kits, which will spawn players in with level 1 shield, knockdown shield and helmet, as well as two syringes and two shield cells.

As a result, level 1 armor was made much rarer, and level 1 helmets and knockdown shields were removed from the loot pool entirely.

However, perhaps in their changes, there have been some unintended changes to backpacks and the frequency of higher shield levels.

While the issue will likely remain in the game until a fix is found, at least we know that the devs are on the case and are taking it seriously.