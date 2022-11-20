Apex Legends devs accused of removing and re-releasing paid cosmetics for free in Season 15

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Respawn Entertainment have been accused by Apex Legends players of removing previously purchased cosmetic items and re-releasing them for free as Twitch rewards in Season 15.

Apex Legends’ cosmetic items have become increasingly popular among the player base since its 2019 release, with fans clamoring for items of all rarities, from weapon charms and skins all the way through the elusive and sought-after heirlooms.

There has been some controversy over the price of in-game cosmetics but Respawn have consistently defended them, arguing of the need to pay artists for their work and ensure they remain valuable.

However, a new controversy has arisen in Season 15, with Respawn now accused of removing paid cosmetics from players’ accounts before setting them for re-release as Twitch drop rewards.

Respawn accused of re-releasing paid Apex skins for free

Leaks, shared on November 18 by reputable data miner HYPERMYST, revealed the cosmetics that will feature in Season 15’s Twitch drop rewards; given to players who have tuned into Apex Legends streams with affiliated creators.

They will include the ‘Iced Out’ charm, ‘Cult Classic’ Devotion weapon skin, ‘Tribal Glyph’ RE45 weapon skin, ‘Giggle Guard’ charm and ‘Packaged’ charm.

However, fans quickly realized that some of the included cosmetics, such as the Tribal Glyph and Cult Classic weapon skins, have been previously released as paid items. Both were previously sold in the Apex Store for 500 Apex Coins, roughly $5 / £4 each.

To make matters worse, some players who previously purchased the items reported that they had been removed from their Apex accounts when Season 15 began.

One player claimed: “I bought Iced Out in Season 11 and it was removed from my account on launch this season. Now i know why lmao.”

Another said: “I never used that Devotion skin but I had it, I was curious and just checked to see if it was still there and it’s gone.”

There is the potential for it to be an error or glitch but, at the time of writing, Respawn have not responded to the allegations or the alleged removal of previously purchased items.