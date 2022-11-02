Apex Legends players slam new sticker pack prices in Season 15

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Apex Legends players aren’t happy with the pricing of the new cosmetic sticker pack in Season 15, which only includes a single sticker.

Respawn added more customization options to Apex Legends upon rolling out the recently released Season 15 content.

One such addition includes stickers that players can apply to in-game healing items such as syringes and shield batteries for personalization purposes.

Gaining access to new stickers is as simple as purchasing them with Apex Coins or finding them by opening packs. But the cost of these tiny customization options has already riled up a fair few fans.

Apex Legends players unhappy with sticker pack pricing

Stickers just hit the in-game shop in Apex Legends, yet players like Redditor Alegost have already called foul because of the cost.

In a thread that’s since garnered more than 700 upvotes, the Reddit user asked why a sticker pack bears a price tag of 300 Apex Coins. The player thinks the asking price is especially egregious since stickers count among the “least visible cosmetics in the game.”

As other users in the thread pointed out, the pack doesn’t actually include several stickers – just one. “I feel misled. I bought a pack thinking it would be a pack of three stickers,” reads one reply.

Understandably, Apex Legends players remain confused about the Season 15 sticker pack in general. But another Redditor offered a reasonable explanation, saying the stickers are “for spectators,” not the person buying the cosmetic.

The person in question posits the stickers were designed to target Twitch viewers who’d want to buy packs because of whatever rare item their favorite pro player equips to their shield battery.

Regardless, it seems a good chunk of Apex Legends fans are less than enthused about this particular addition to the popular battle royale game.