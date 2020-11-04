 Apex Legends dev explains removal of “awful” Caustic Gas passive - Dexerto
Apex Legends dev explains removal of “awful” Caustic Gas passive

Published: 4/Nov/2020 1:53

by Alan Bernal
Caustic was the target of a couple of changes in the Apex Legends Season 7: Ascension update patch that essentially took away probably the strongest part of his kit – but Respawn game designer Daniel Z. Klein defended the removal of the “awful” effect.

In the patch notes for the new season update, Respawn made it so that “Legends no longer get a blurred vision effect while in” Caustic’s Nox Gas. Though they also upticked the damage inflicted by the haze, people were more concerned with the nerf.

Players immediately expressed their concerns with the change, noting that the ability to partially blind opponents could arguably be seen as one of Caustic’s greatest tools.

“This is overall a nerf,” user ‘BarrothObama’ said to the patch. “Most Caustic mains understand that gas damage is not the most useful part of his kit. It was always the slow and the blinding that was important.”

Caustic’s Nox Gas Traps got a major nerf in the Season 7 Ascension update.

To be clear, the Ascension update didn’t remove the Nox Gas’ ability to slow down opponents, but the main concern revolves around the blind.

With the Legend’s tall stature as well as his lack of mobility or meaningful gap-closing capabilities, the blind was the most unique and welcomed part of his kit.

But the developer was more wary of what the Nox Gas’ ability was doing to the playability of the overall game.

“I do agree this is probably a nerf,” Klein said. “The vision blur was a huge part of the power of this skill, but it was also reliably one of the most frustrating experiences in Apex.”

Comment from discussion DanielZKlein’s comment from discussion "So hyped for the Caustic change".

The Respawn designer was also cautious with how overbearing the blur effect was becoming for people to deal with: “It made fighting back feel like not even an option, and even if you could fight back, the experience of having everything, including your sights when you ADS, blurred just felt really awful.”

While the reasoning is sound, Caustic players now feel like a generally weak character was made even worse after the latest updates.

For grieving fans of the Toxic Trapper, Klein was enthusiastic about getting more community feedback on how to properly buff Caustic in the future, but for now he’s going to be in a strange spot.

First look at Gibraltar’s Heirloom revealed in Apex Legends leak

Published: 3/Nov/2020 21:16

by Bill Cooney
It may have taken seven seasons, but it looks like Gibraltar is finally next in line for an Apex Legends Heirloom, if the latest leaks are to be believed.

Heirloom weapons are ultra-rare cosmetic items for the lucky Legends that Respawn has chosen to produce so far. For players who prefer to main one character in particular, they are the end-all, be-all prestige item to let people know you’re not messing around.

Gibraltar mains have been patiently waiting since release to see what his will actually look like, and thanks to Apex leaker Biast12, we might finally have our first chance to see what the gentle giant will be rocking.

If you don’t want to spoil the weapon reveal when Respawn releases it officially in the future, consider this your official warning, as we’ll be showing pictures of the leaks below.

Gibraltar’s leaked Apex Legends Heirloom

Gibby’s Heirloom looks like a nasty little serrated hatchet, covered in paracord and with a green stone charm hanging off of it. There are two variations, one all grey, and one that’s the same color along with gold glowing highlights.

The device does resemble the melee weapon we see from his finishing move, and considering the Shielded Fortress worked in search and rescue from his backstory, the aesthetic choices start to make sense.

Gibraltar actually uses a traditional Māori club called a “patu” for his finisher, so developers certainly could have modeled his Heirloom after the design, or at least used as a starting point before incorporating other elements.

Many people thought Gibraltar’s finisher could’ve been an Heirloom preview.

It also seems to be the same weapon our favorite big man uses in the Season 7 quest, which is just another point in its favor for being a legit leak and not just a convincing render.

A new Heirloom is released every Collection Event, but it remains to be seen exactly when this leaked will officially come out. Since the images are coming out now, we can predict fairly confidently that the item will arrive sometime during Season 7.

Biast has a pretty good track record when it comes to leaks too, so it does seem like Gibraltar mains will finally get to play with the Heirloom-fueled confidence Wraith players have gotten to enjoy since day one.