Apex Legends Olympus map guide: All POIs and locations - Dexerto

Apex Legends Olympus map guide: All POIs and locations

Published: 3/Nov/2020 20:46

by Alan Bernal
Apex Legends Season 7

The third Apex Legends arena, Olympus, has finally landed in the Season 7: Ascension update giving players a brand new map to explore. To help navigate the floating city on Psamathe, we’ve compiled all of the points-of-interests (POIs) you’ll need to know before diving in.

Reminiscent of when World’s Edge first premiered, Apex Legends players are going to encounter a completely different aesthetic than what they’ve known before.

But Respawn didn’t just add a fresh coat of paint to existing elements in Apex. Instead, they’ve introduced expansive POIs while adding in new gameplay elements that spawn near specific places on the map.

There are now vehicles in the battle royale in the form of The Trident, that spawns in the outer perimeter of Olympus. Meanwhile, three interconnected gateways called the Phase Runner lets players quickly portal to another part of the map.

All POIs

Olympus is huge. There are 16 POIs labeled on the map, and within them there are even more places to explore, especially if you’re rotating near a Phase Runner.

Player’s won’t be limited to where they’re dropping either, since the circular design of Olympus gives people two to three places to quickly rotate as they move around the map.

POIs on Olympus

  • Velvet Oasis
  • Arcadia Supercarrier
  • Docks
  • Power Grid (Primary & Secondary)
  • Rift Aftermath
  • Central Turbine
  • Autumn Estates
  • Hammond Labs
  • Energy Depot (Underpass located within)
  • Golden Gardens
  • Grow Towers
  • Orbital Cannon Test Site
  • Solar Array
  • Bonsai Plaza
  • Hydroponics
  • Elysium

It should also be noted that many of these locales are separated by tight, narrow corridors or bridges; so it’s best to think ahead of how you want to navigate through the city.

Trident and Phase Runner locations

Knowing how to locate the two new gameplay mechanics in Apex Legends will be key to start formulating strategies or rotations on Olympus.

To start, know that the three-person, non-combative Trident vehicles can spawn in different locations throughout the map’s edge. We’ve highlighted where players could find the vehicle in the graphic below.

As for the three Phase Runners on the map, players can navigate to Hydroponics, Hammond Labs, or Underpass that’s located near the Energy Depot.

There’s going to be a mild learning curve to get used to Olympus, but Apex Legends players have a sizable portion of Season 7 to get used to it before Respawn slots in World’s Edge back into the mix.

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 event set to return for Christmas

Published: 3/Nov/2020 12:15

by David Purcell
Christmas is a huge holiday for millions of people around the world and it looks an Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 event is in the works so we can all celebrate in-game. 

The first Holo-Day bash event took place last year, focusing on a Mirage Town Takeover. This saw the train turn into a holiday boat for a limited time and introduced a number of holiday-themed skins.

Now, this year it looks like the same type of event will be rolling out, this time on the planet of Psamathe, as the Legends have moved to the new Olympus map.

Whether or not it will be snowing around those parts is a mystery for now, but it looks like we’re going to find out more sooner rather than later.

Apex HoloDay bash
Respawn Entertainment
The legends were given very different looks for last year’s event.

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 event details

Following the announcement of Apex Legends Season 7, a number of creators were given the chance to play the new update content early.

Some interesting discoveries were made in this time, including a first look at Octane’s new buff in-game and also crafting changes. However, one of the most exciting spots was the existence of Holo-Day Bash badges – spotted and screenshotted by YouTuber WaterGotHim.

The description of the badge reads “Earn points during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event.”

Apex Legends Horizon Holo-Day Bash 2020 sprays

A certain Holo-Spray has been found in footage from those testing the new patch as well, seen below from user wolfforever5.

All images shown in the picture appear to be focused on Horizon as well, which you would expect as she’s the newest legend on the scene.

There is also the potential that the first Town Takeover of the new Olympus map may be Horizon-themed as well, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

Once we get more information on the Holo-Day Bash 2020 event in Apex Legends, we’ll be the first to let you know @titanfallblog on Twitter.