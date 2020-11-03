 First look at Gibraltar's Heirloom revealed in Apex Legends leak - Dexerto
First look at Gibraltar’s Heirloom revealed in Apex Legends leak

Published: 3/Nov/2020 21:16

by Bill Cooney
It may have taken seven seasons, but it looks like Gibraltar is finally next in line for an Apex Legends Heirloom, if the latest leaks are to be believed.

Heirloom weapons are ultra-rare cosmetic items for the lucky Legends that Respawn has chosen to produce so far. For players who prefer to main one character in particular, they are the end-all, be-all prestige item to let people know you’re not messing around.

Gibraltar mains have been patiently waiting since release to see what his will actually look like, and thanks to Apex leaker Biast12, we might finally have our first chance to see what the gentle giant will be rocking.

If you don’t want to spoil the weapon reveal when Respawn releases it officially in the future, consider this your official warning, as we’ll be showing pictures of the leaks below.

Gibraltar’s leaked Apex Legends Heirloom

Gibby’s Heirloom looks like a nasty little serrated hatchet, covered in paracord and with a green stone charm hanging off of it. There are two variations, one all grey, and one that’s the same color along with gold glowing highlights.

The device does resemble the melee weapon we see from his finishing move, and considering the Shielded Fortress worked in search and rescue from his backstory, the aesthetic choices start to make sense.

Gibraltar actually uses a traditional Māori club called a “patu” for his finisher, so developers certainly could have modeled his Heirloom after the design, or at least used as a starting point before incorporating other elements.

Gibraltar Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Many people thought Gibraltar’s finisher could’ve been an Heirloom preview.

It also seems to be the same weapon our favorite big man uses in the Season 7 quest, which is just another point in its favor for being a legit leak and not just a convincing render.

A new Heirloom is released every Collection Event, but it remains to be seen exactly when this leaked will officially come out. Since the images are coming out now, we can predict fairly confidently that the item will arrive sometime during Season 7.

Biast has a pretty good track record when it comes to leaks too, so it does seem like Gibraltar mains will finally get to play with the Heirloom-fueled confidence Wraith players have gotten to enjoy since day one.

Apex Legends Season 7

The third Apex Legends arena, Olympus, has finally landed in the Season 7: Ascension update giving players a brand new map to explore. To help navigate the floating city on Psamathe, we’ve compiled all of the points-of-interests (POIs) you’ll need to know before diving in.

Reminiscent of when World’s Edge first premiered, Apex Legends players are going to encounter a completely different aesthetic than what they’ve known before.

But Respawn didn’t just add a fresh coat of paint to existing elements in Apex. Instead, they’ve introduced expansive POIs while adding in new gameplay elements that spawn near specific places on the map.

There are now vehicles in the battle royale in the form of The Trident, that spawns in the outer perimeter of Olympus. Meanwhile, three interconnected gateways called the Phase Runner lets players quickly portal to another part of the map.

All POIs

respawn pois olympus season 7

Olympus is huge. There are 16 POIs labeled on the map, and within them there are even more places to explore, especially if you’re rotating near a Phase Runner.

Player’s won’t be limited to where they’re dropping either, since the circular design of Olympus gives people two to three places to quickly rotate as they move around the map.

POIs on Olympus

  • Velvet Oasis
  • Arcadia Supercarrier
  • Docks
  • Power Grid (Primary & Secondary)
  • Rift Aftermath
  • Central Turbine
  • Autumn Estates
  • Hammond Labs
  • Energy Depot (Underpass located within)
  • Golden Gardens
  • Grow Towers
  • Orbital Cannon Test Site
  • Solar Array
  • Bonsai Plaza
  • Hydroponics
  • Elysium

It should also be noted that many of these locales are separated by tight, narrow corridors or bridges; so it’s best to think ahead of how you want to navigate through the city.

Trident and Phase Runner locations

Knowing how to locate the two new gameplay mechanics in Apex Legends will be key to start formulating strategies or rotations on Olympus.

To start, know that the three-person, non-combative Trident vehicles can spawn in different locations throughout the map’s edge. We’ve highlighted where players could find the vehicle in the graphic below.

As for the three Phase Runners on the map, players can navigate to Hydroponics, Hammond Labs, or Underpass that’s located near the Energy Depot.

There’s going to be a mild learning curve to get used to Olympus, but Apex Legends players have a sizable portion of Season 7 to get used to it before Respawn slots in World’s Edge back into the mix.