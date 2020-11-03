First look at Gibraltar's Heirloom revealed in Apex Legends leak - Dexerto

It may have taken seven seasons, but it looks like Gibraltar is finally next in line for an Apex Legends Heirloom, if the latest leaks are to be believed.

Heirloom weapons are ultra-rare cosmetic items for the lucky Legends that Respawn has chosen to produce so far. For players who prefer to main one character in particular, they are the end-all, be-all prestige item to let people know you’re not messing around.

Gibraltar mains have been patiently waiting since release to see what his will actually look like, and thanks to Apex leaker Biast12, we might finally have our first chance to see what the gentle giant will be rocking.

If you don’t want to spoil the weapon reveal when Respawn releases it officially in the future, consider this your official warning, as we’ll be showing pictures of the leaks below.

Gibraltar’s leaked Apex Legends Heirloom

Gibby’s Heirloom looks like a nasty little serrated hatchet, covered in paracord and with a green stone charm hanging off of it. There are two variations, one all grey, and one that’s the same color along with gold glowing highlights.

The device does resemble the melee weapon we see from his finishing move, and considering the Shielded Fortress worked in search and rescue from his backstory, the aesthetic choices start to make sense.

Gibraltar actually uses a traditional Māori club called a “patu” for his finisher, so developers certainly could have modeled his Heirloom after the design, or at least used as a starting point before incorporating other elements.

It also seems to be the same weapon our favorite big man uses in the Season 7 quest, which is just another point in its favor for being a legit leak and not just a convincing render.

and for people that don’t know yes this is the thing Gibraltar is using in the S7 quest pic.twitter.com/e0Sg2h74WE — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) November 3, 2020

A new Heirloom is released every Collection Event, but it remains to be seen exactly when this leaked will officially come out. Since the images are coming out now, we can predict fairly confidently that the item will arrive sometime during Season 7.

Biast has a pretty good track record when it comes to leaks too, so it does seem like Gibraltar mains will finally get to play with the Heirloom-fueled confidence Wraith players have gotten to enjoy since day one.