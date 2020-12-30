Logo
Apex Legends dev explains how they could buff Octane’s jump pad

Published: 30/Dec/2020 0:57

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7 Octane

The high-flying acrobat of the Arena, Octane, could get a healthy buff to his Launch Pad ultimate as Respawn continues to find the sweet spot for upgrades to Apex Legends’ Adrenaline Junkie.

There are already changes coming to Octane’s ult in an upcoming patch which should take the ambiguity out of achieving the super jump when touching down onto the platform. These changes might make it to Apex by Season 8, but Respawn will have to see, according to Design Director Jason McCord.

That’s already known, but Octane mains will be glad to hear that the devs are also looking to expand his precision while in mid-air, something that is currently only achievable by sliding into the Launch Pad.

“I don’t think we’re touching that,” Lead Game Designer Daniel Z. Klein said in response to someone asking about potential tweaks to Octane’s mid-air accuracy. “And I in fact do think it’s a good mechanic.”

“I think he should maybe always have this? Regardless of whether he’s sliding into it or not? It positions the jump pad as a more offensive tool.”

In Apex Legends, players are used to throwing themselves right into the fray with a boost from Octane’s Stim and a leap off the Launch Pad. But savvy players know that sliding into the platform gives the Adrenaline Junkie complete accuracy while firing in mid-air.

While previously it was a specific mechanic that took some getting used to in order to perfect, Respawn could expand the move to include any interaction between Octane and the Launch Pad.

Meaning, Octane could get a buff to have 100% mid-air accuracy when jumping off the ultimate whether its a slide, walk-on, or leap off of the pad.

octane respawn apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Octane could get more dangerous in Apex Legends with the buff to his ult.

This will give the High-Speed Daredevil some more options to consider when pushing with their Launch Pad or making a play in close quarters.

Defensively, his ultimate is really good for making key rotations or getting out of sticky situations. Now the studio could experiment with this change to open his offensive capabilities.

By the sounds of it, the proposed buff is still under consideration at Respawn so it’ll be interesting to see if the changes to Octane’s buff eventually go live.

Is this a new Legend for Apex Legends? Pathfinder’s Stories from the Outlands

Published: 29/Dec/2020 17:39 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 18:13

by Calum Patterson
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8 Pathfinder

Apex Legends’ newest Stories from the Outlands episode focused on the history of Pathfinder, including how he got his grapple, but also showed us a never-seen-before character, Victor Maldera. Here’s what went down and what it could all mean.

Pathfinder’s episode starts with him waiting tables at a restaurant where Victor is running security. Before this though, we discover that he was previously a homicide detective and decorated “hero cop,” in the city of Malta.

The events of this video take place in 2725 – roughly eight years before the current timeline of Apex Legends. While waiting tables, a clumsy Pathfinder is attacked, which sets off a chain reaction and ends up in a massive chase through the city.

While we also get some insight into who created Pathfinder – with some hints that it could even be Wattson’s mother – it’s actually Maldera that gets our interest piqued most. Why? Because it’s very possible he could become a new Legend.

Victor Maldera in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Victor Maldera – a possible new Legend?

Who is Victor Maldera?

An ex-cop on the Malta Police Force, he was kicked off the force for his handling of the case against Alexander Nox, a.k.a Caustic, after he refused to be reassigned to another case and had a fight with his commanding officer.

Now, he’s still on the hunt for Caustic, and when he discovered that Pathfinder had more recordings of him in his memory, was determined to get them out of him.

So, we know that Maldera has a vendetta against Caustic, and is willing to go the great lengths to track him down.

This certainly points to him possibly becoming a Legend in the future. After all, he wouldn’t be the first Legend to join the games in search of revenge – Loba found her way to Kings Canyon in pursuit of Revenant. But with Respawn, you never know for sure – just like Forge, they could have different tricks up their sleeve.

Speaking of Forge, it turns out Maldera was actually friends with Forge, who Revenant killed before taking his place in the Apex Games in Season 4. We know this thanks to a photo frame in the episode.

Photo frame with Apex Legends characters
Respawn Entertainment
Maldera is seen with Forge in this photo.

This could be another reason for Maldera to join the games, with revenge to carry out on Forge too. Other factors also line-up, as he’s clearly proficient in combat and knows how to handle a gun – a necessary trait for a Legend.

While we don’t know for sure what will become of Maldera, it’s certain that this won’t be the last we see or hear from him. Respawn have set up a very interesting new character.

Is Pathfinder’s creator Wattson’s mother?

We get our first glimpse of Pathfinder’s creator in this episode too, and her name is Amelie P. We don’t see the surname, but Apex fans are already theorizing that it could be Wattson’s mother, surname Paquette. Amelie also sounds French, so this could line up.

Pathfinder's creator in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Could Amelie P be a relation of Wattson?

There’s so much more in this 7 minute video that would take a very long time to break down entirely. If we spot any other major details or hints, we’ll keep you updated.

For now, let’s all hope Maldera is suiting up to be a new Legend in the Apex Games.