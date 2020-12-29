Logo
Apex Legends

Is this a new Legend for Apex Legends? Pathfinder’s Stories from the Outlands

Published: 29/Dec/2020 17:39 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 18:13

by Calum Patterson
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8 Pathfinder

Apex Legends’ newest Stories from the Outlands episode focused on the history of Pathfinder, including how he got his grapple, but also showed us a never-seen-before character, Victor Maldera. Here’s what went down and what it could all mean.

Pathfinder’s episode starts with him waiting tables at a restaurant where Victor is running security. Before this though, we discover that he was previously a homicide detective and decorated “hero cop,” in the city of Malta.

The events of this video take place in 2725 – roughly eight years before the current timeline of Apex Legends. While waiting tables, a clumsy Pathfinder is attacked, which sets off a chain reaction and ends up in a massive chase through the city.

While we also get some insight into who created Pathfinder – with some hints that it could even be Wattson’s mother – it’s actually Maldera that gets our interest piqued most. Why? Because it’s very possible he could become a new Legend.

Victor Maldera in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Victor Maldera – a possible new Legend?

Who is Victor Maldera?

An ex-cop on the Malta Police Force, he was kicked off the force for his handling of the case against Alexander Nox, a.k.a Caustic, after he refused to be reassigned to another case and had a fight with his commanding officer.

Now, he’s still on the hunt for Caustic, and when he discovered that Pathfinder had more recordings of him in his memory, was determined to get them out of him.

So, we know that Maldera has a vendetta against Caustic, and is willing to go the great lengths to track him down.

This certainly points to him possibly becoming a Legend in the future. After all, he wouldn’t be the first Legend to join the games in search of revenge – Loba found her way to Kings Canyon in pursuit of Revenant. But with Respawn, you never know for sure – just like Forge, they could have different tricks up their sleeve.

Speaking of Forge, it turns out Maldera was actually friends with Forge, who Revenant killed before taking his place in the Apex Games in Season 4. We know this thanks to a photo frame in the episode.

Photo frame with Apex Legends characters
Respawn Entertainment
Maldera is seen with Forge in this photo.

This could be another reason for Maldera to join the games, with revenge to carry out on Forge too. Other factors also line-up, as he’s clearly proficient in combat and knows how to handle a gun – a necessary trait for a Legend.

While we don’t know for sure what will become of Maldera, it’s certain that this won’t be the last we see or hear from him. Respawn have set up a very interesting new character.

Is Pathfinder’s creator Wattson’s mother?

We get our first glimpse of Pathfinder’s creator in this episode too, and her name is Amelie P. We don’t see the surname, but Apex fans are already theorizing that it could be Wattson’s mother, surname Paquette. Amelie also sounds French, so this could line up.

Pathfinder's creator in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Could Amelie P be a relation of Wattson?

There’s so much more in this 7 minute video that would take a very long time to break down entirely. If we spot any other major details or hints, we’ll keep you updated.

For now, let’s all hope Maldera is suiting up to be a new Legend in the Apex Games.

Apex Legends

Watch new Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands for Pathfinder: Fight Night

Published: 29/Dec/2020 9:31

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder Stories from the Outlands thumbnail
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Ahead of the next Apex Legends Collection Event, Fight Night, fans can look forward to a new entry in the Stories from the Outlands series. Fight Night reveals more about Pathfinder’s backstory ahead of the upcoming event.

Stories from the Outlands is Apex Legends official video series, which dives into the lore and history of the game’s unique characters. The latest was all about Horizon, before she was added as the newest Legend in Season 7.

Next up though, it’s all about a character that has been there since day one: Pathfinder. We already know that he’ll be the focus of the upcoming Fight Night event, getting his own Town Takeover, but we’re also getting some lore too.

On December 23, Apex Legends’ official website updated with a new blog post, detailing an upcoming Stories from the Outlands: Fight Night. The video wasn’t available to view yet, but the description and thumbnail were all there.

Pathfinder wearing new hat in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The preview for Pathfinder’s Stories from the Outlands.

Pathfinder’s Stories from the Outlands

Respawn has confirmed the latest Stories from the Outlands will be live at 8AM PT / 11AM ET / 4PM GMT on Tuesday, December 29.

This episode should give us a new look at the history of everyone’s favorite MRVN. It may also tie in with the lore book which is being released in February, as Pathfinder searches for his creator.

You can watch the episode below when it’s live.

The description of the episode reads: “Not everyone makes it twelve rounds. Watch the latest installment of the Stories from the Outlands – “Fight Night”.

Clearly, this ties into the Town Takeover which is coming in the Fight Night event – teasers for this are already visible on the Olympus map in-game.

Pathfinder Town Takeover in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Teasers for Pathfinder’s Town Takeover have appeared on Olympus.

After the Stories from the Outlands episode premiers, it should be about a week until the Fight Night Collection event starts, likely on Tuesday, January 5.

It’s been a bad week generally for leaks coming from Respawn’s official channels, after the trailer for the event itself was also found on Twitter early.