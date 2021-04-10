Apex Legends dev confirms Lifeline buffs and nerfs coming in Season 9 - Dexerto

An Apex Legends dev has revealed just how Respawn will be adjusting Lifeline going into May’s Season 9, with the in-game medic facing a number of significant changes.

Apex Legends Season 9 – set to start on May 4, 2021 – is expected to bring major shake-ups to the game’s meta. Like the start of new seasons in the past, it will bring the most major balancing changes and a new Legend.

We’ve already heard some details about a potential buff for Season 4 legend Revenant. However, Lifeline is also lined up for some changes The in-game healer has been among the game’s most picked characters since launch, but has seen her relevance dwindle in recent seasons.

This is probably why Respawn are planning adjustments in Season 9 and, they have now revealed what we can expect.

Throwing questions the way of John Larson, a Live Balance Designer at Respawn, a player asked: “How is Lifeline’s kit being handled? Regardless of whether her ult gets changed or buffed, her passive needs a 10-20 sec delay between revives.”

In response, Larson said: “Removing res shield, increasing tactical healing speed by 60%, buffing the CP to give guaranteed upgrades.”

While the removal of Lifeline’s revival shield is certainly a big nerf, the latter two changes means the changes may even out to a minor buff.

Her Drone of Compassion will now heal 60% faster, and her Care Packages will “guarantee upgrades”, meaning summoning one will always leave players with better loot than they had previously. The removal of res shields is a big payoff though.

A lot remains unclear about Season 9 – particularly given we’re still not 100% sure which new Legend to expect. Lifeline’s changes, though, will definitely be a big shake up, hopefully making her less frustrating to play against, while giving some meaningful buffs too.