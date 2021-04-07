What is Solace City in Apex Legends? - Dexerto

The world and lore of Apex Legends is filled with countless characters, organizations, and locations. A place that’s constantly referenced in the game’s comics and backstories is Solace, but what and where is it?

Ever since the release of Apex Legends all the way back in February of 2019, Respawn has been building up the game’s interesting and expansive lore. While a lot of developers have a very linear way of explaining a game’s backstory, with its roots in Titanfall, Respawn uses a variety of outlets to share stories from the Apex universe.

From animated ‘Stories from the Outlands’ videos to short Twitter comics, Apex’s lore is incredibly accessible and interesting to dive into. The devs even released a book that takes a deeper dive into the backstory of Apex called ‘Pathfinder’s Quest’.

Although the universe of Apex is filled with a range of unique locations, Solace is mentioned regularly in the lore and is a place of particular significance. Without further ado, let’s check out where and what Solace is in Apex Legends.

What is Solace in Apex Legends?

Solace is a desert planet in the center of the Outlands under Syndicate jurisdiction. It is also the location of the Kings Canyon map from Apex Legends, which was formally a military base before being transformed into an arena for the Apex Games.

Solace City on the other hand is the only city and urban center on the planet, located near the coast of the Nostos Ocean. This is where the majority of Solace’s citizens live, and is the place that Caustic references in the latest Apex Legends Twitter comic.

In the latest edition, Caustic reveals his plans to test his gas on a larger scale, that being Solace City. Hearing this, Wattson rushes to find the scientist and attempt to change his mind before it’s too late. You can check out the full comic below:

Which Legends come from Solace?

Despite Solace’s harsh landscape, a number of Apex’s legends call the desert planet their home. With Gibraltar, Wattson, Revenant, and Mirage having originally come from Solace.

While Solace certainly isn’t as aesthetically appealing as Olympus, it has its fair share of interesting locations. These include Mirage’s ‘Paradise Lounge’ bar in Solace City and Little Mouse, a small town that’s home to Gibraltar’s family.

There’s no doubt it’s a significant location that will continue to be referenced frequently in the backstory and lore.

For now, it’s just a waiting game until Season 9 which is set to begin in early May. Rest assured, Respawn will release a lot of lore-related content in the lead-up to the update and after it has gone live.