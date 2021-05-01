Apex Legends dev confirms "a lot" of anti-cheat improvements coming soon - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment’s Conor ‘Hideouts’ Ford has confirmed that Apex Legends will receive a number of improvements to its anti-cheat systems in the “very near future.”

Despite the impressive popularity of Apex Legends – hitting 100 million players in 2021 – it has struggled to overcome issues posed by hackers and cheaters.

While other battle royales, like Warzone, have been regularly criticized for their failure to combat cheating, Apex has faired slightly better. It is still a work in progress though, with hackers fairly common, especially in high-level games.

However, speaking on April 30, Respawn’s Security Analyst Conor Ford (better known as Hideouts), confirmed that changes are in the offing for Apex Legends’ anti-cheat measures.

100 million strong, and we're just getting started. Thank you, Legends! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FlINru0lx5 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 14, 2021

Hideouts was in the Twitch stream of Apex streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano when he confirmed that improvements will be coming very soon to Apex Legends’ anti-cheat system.

“We have a lot of improvements coming for anti-cheat in the very near future,” he said. Unfortunately, he didn’t qualify when the “very near future” is, but it doesn’t seem likely to be with the Season 9 update, for which we’ve finally got our hands on some complete patch notes.

Hideouts did not specify on the form the anti-cheat improvements would take either. Many hoped that it would improve Respawn’s ability to identify and punish DDoS abusers. This has proved itself to be a frustratingly common offense recently, with YouTuber WaterGotHim reportedly banned for DDoSing in Apex Legends Ranked matches.

Respawn have also said that they will be willing to take legal action in the most serious cases.

While the changes don’t appear likely to be coming to the Season 9 update – which will drop on May 4 – we can expect them to be implemented as soon as they’re ready, given the prolific nature of hacking offenses in Apex Legends.