Warzone players shocked as hackers show off wild new cheats - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone’s community has become accustomed to a litany of different cheats as crossplay introduces waves of PC hackers to the console world. But one hacker seems to have reached a new ‘final boss’ level with never-before-seen cheats.

The majority of hackers in Warzone seem to use some combination of aimbot and ESP (Extra Sensory Perception). Thanks to cheaters brashly streaming themselves across platforms like Twitch and Facebook, people have gotten a decent grasp over what those hacks usually look like.

But there’s a video of a new hacker that is making waves on social media, as top players and casuals alike express surprise at what appear to be a new set of hacks: night-vision goggles, permanent live pings on enemies and the ability to change their in-game name.

Typically, it’s hard to pinpoint that someone is cheating while spectating in-game as you can’t see ESP, wall-hack outlines without seeing the player’s monitor. But these new hacks are obvious simply from spectating, as evidenced in a video posted to Twitter by one of the battle royale’s best players, Yungstaz.

Hackers are evolving We need to have a talk…. @RavenSoftware Auto pings everyone in lobby, has night vision goggles in warzone, never seen this from a hacker before pic.twitter.com/DAVeoUdZjs — Stephen (@Yungstaz6) April 13, 2021

As Yungstaz shows, he and his teammates are simply baffled by a player that they’re spectating in-game. Noting that he has “never seen this from a hacker before,” the clip includes footage of this cheater bringing out night-vision goggles and automatically live-pinging (or, as they say, “auto marking”) every person around.

While hackers have been seen using NVG in the past, it was only briefly and part of a notorious stim glitch. In this case, the goggles also don’t seem to be used for any real purpose other than flashiness — with Yungstaz simply reacting, “he is doing it in style!”

Afterward, the streamer and teammates got a chance to speak to the hacker in the lobby postgame.

Asking him how long he has had this account for, the cheater responded that he has had it for “five months.”

As it turns out, these hacks were not purchased by the cheater and, when asked how much they would cost, it is revealed that they are “not for sale.” If there is any positive news for the Warzone community in this situation, it’s that there’s a possibility these hacks won’t be spread since they’re not for purchase.