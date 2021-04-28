Apex Legends YouTuber WaterGotHim denies accusations of DDoSing Predator lobby - Dexerto

Apex Legends YouTuber WaterGotHim has been accused of DDoSing in a Predator Ranked lobby to increase his in-game rank. However, he’s since responded on Twitter and refuted all of the claims against him.

Like most multiplayer titles nowadays, Apex Legends is a competitive game at its heart. Thousands of players log in every single day to queue up for ranked and hopefully, increase their RP.

For the best players in the community, achieving the rank of Apex Predator is the ultimate goal. Only the top-performing players can reach that level and even then, their spot is always being contested by another challenger attempting to rise through the ranks.

Advertisement

However, not everyone decides to play fair, with some members of the community using hacks, cheats, and even DDoS attacks to gain an advantage over their opponents. Apex YouTuber WaterGotHim has been accused of DDosing the game’s servers to pick up free wins in ranked. Another player has even come forward with a video as evidence.

Apex Legends YouTuber accused of DDoSing

In a video originally posted by Jtron and reported on by Thordan Smash, Apex YouTuber WaterGotHim is accused of using DDoS attacks to climb the ranks in Predator.

In evidence, Thordan Smash first outlines the fact that WaterGotHim had been “hardstuck” at 10,000 RP before gaining a massive 3,000 out of the blue overnight.

Advertisement

“He was accused of DDoSing or going on cheat servers because he was hardstuck at 10,000 RP and then all of a sudden gained 3,000 overnight off-stream, which just really doesn’t happen.”

On top of this, he presents a clip posted by another Predator player Jtron, who caught WaterGotHim winning a match that had been DDoSed repeatedly.

Topic starts at 0:10

WaterGotHim has since responded to the accusations on Twitter, claiming that he simply rejoined a lobby that was being DDoSed.

According to him, the evidence presented is no grounds to accuse someone of cheating, and that it’s relatively easy to rejoin a DDoSed lobby if you wait a few minutes for the servers to reconnect.

Advertisement

Really think going back into a ddosed lobby is ddosing 😂 I recommend you wait 45 seconds to a few minutes and you’ll get in nearly every single time — fire (@WaterGotHim) April 28, 2021

For now, it’s unclear whether Respawn will decide to investigate the accusations against the YouTuber. The developers have made it very clear in the past that they will take legal action against players who interfere or crash the game’s servers.

Read More: Apex Legends dev confirms huge Loba buff coming in Season 9

We’ll be sure to update this article with any new information as soon as it becomes available.