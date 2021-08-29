Apex Legends cosplayer blows fans away with incredible female Caustic look

Popular Apex Legends cosplayer ‘Sarenji’ had added to her already impressive portfolio with an incredible female Caustic cosplay, perfectly capturing the Toxic Trapper’s threatening demeanor.

The Apex Legends community has long proved itself one of video games’ most engaged and creative. Fans regularly share their cosplays, artwork, and incredible skin concepts.

This creation fits into the former and joins a long line of impressive outfits devised by Sarenji, a Germany-based cosplayer with a penchant for Respawn’s battle royale.

We’ve seen her Mirage an epic feminine twist in the past and, in August, turned her attention to Caustic – the mask-wielding toxic trapper many have come to despise in Apex Legends.

The intimidating legend is known for his yellow overalls and black mask, complete with the Nox canisters that cause so much damage to opponents caught in them.

These are all aspects that Sarenji has nailed, sharing multiple angles of the cosplay to Instagram.

The yellow overalls, goggles, and sinister mask are present, as are the numerous gas canisters that scatter the front of the heavyweight legend.

An open canister is spewing Nox gas, and there’s even a nod to Caustic’s heirloom rounding off the sensational cosplay.

Sarenji confirmed that the props used are 3D printed, going some way to explain their accuracy and incredible likeness to Caustic’s in-game items.

It’s up there with the very best Apex Legends cosplays we’ve seen since it dropped back in 2019, and that’s a high bar to reach.

Sarenji has also promised that her next cosplay will be Bootlegger Loba. We’re looking forward to it.