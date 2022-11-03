GamingApex Legends

Apex Legends Care Package weapon spawn rate for Kraber, Rampage, RE-45

Bloodhound Apex Legends KraberRespawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Care Packages have long been a shortcut to high-tier loot and Season 15 is no different. Here’s every supply drop weapon’s spawn rate for each match period, including the Kraber .50-Cal Sniper, Rampage LMG and RE-45.

Apex Legends Season 15 is upon us, bringing Catalyst, Broken Moon, and much much more.

One thing that remains un-tweaked from past seasons is Care Packages, dropping into battle royale matches at three intervals and bring with them exclusive weapons and high-tier loot.

Some players might not know that the probability of certain items and weapons is fixed, meaning it will remain the same in all matches. Here, we’re running through what players can expect from Care Packages at every game period in Season 15.

Apex Legends Season 15 Care Package Guide

Care Package Weapons Round 1 (Early Game)

The first two Care Packages in BR matches begin their descent 4 minutes and 5 seconds before the ring closes.

They land with 2 minutes 30 seconds before the ring closes and have a 50% chance of bringing a weapon. If they do not bring a weapon, they will bring a jackpot item.

Weapon% Chance
Bocek Compound Bow25
RE-45 Auto30
Kraber .50-Cal Sniper10
Rampage LMG35

Care Package Weapons Round 2 (Mid Game)

The next Care Package drops in the mid-game, beginning its descent 2 minutes and 5 seconds before the ring closes.

In Round 2, the chances of a weapon are increased to 75%, with a jackpot item relegated to a 25% possibility.

Weapon% Chance
Bocek Compound Bow25
RE-45 Auto25
Kraber .50-Cal Sniper25
Rampage LMG25

Care Package Weapons Round 3 (Late Game)

The final Care Package drops in the late game, beginning its descent 35 seconds before the ring closes.

In Round 3, it is guaranteed to bring a weapon.

Weapon% Chance
Bocek Compound Bow20
RE-45 Auto35
Kraber .50-Cal Sniper20
Rampage LMG25

Care Package Jackpot Items

If players get a jackpot item instead of a weapon (only possible in Rounds 1 and 2), here are the % chances of getting each item.

Jackpot Item% Chance
Level 3 Evo Shield34.25
Level 4 Helmet27.4
Level 4 Body Shield6.85
Level 4 Backpack24.66
Level 4 Knockdown Shield6.85

Care Package Right and Left Slot Items

As anyone who has opened a Care Package will know, there’s also slots on either side of the main item.

The probabilities for these are fixed at all Rounds and are as follows.

Right Slot Items% Chance
Heat Shield1.69
Level 3 Backpack5.08
Level 3 Knockdown Shield5.08
Phoenix Kit5.08
Level 3 Barrel Stabilizer5.08
Level 3 Laser Sight5.08
Level 3 Shotgun Bolt5.08
Level 3 Extended Energy Mag5.08
Level 3 Extended Heavy Mag5.08
Level 3 Extended Sniper Mag3.39
2x-4x Variable ACOG8.47
4x-8x Variable Sniper8.47
Level 3 Standard Stock5.08
Level 3 Sniper Stock5.08
1x Digital Threat8.47
4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat8.47
Skullpiercer Rifling5.08
Turbocharger5.08
Left Slot Items% Chance
Med Kit28.7
Shield Battery28.7
Heat Shield13.04
Mobile Respawn Beacon13.04
Phoenix Kit16.52

That’s all there is to know about Care Packages in Apex Legends Season 15.

We’ll be sure to update this page if and when the equipment and weapons themselves change.

