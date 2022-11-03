Apex Legends Care Package weapon spawn rate for Kraber, Rampage, RE-45

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Apex Legends Care Packages have long been a shortcut to high-tier loot and Season 15 is no different. Here’s every supply drop weapon’s spawn rate for each match period, including the Kraber .50-Cal Sniper, Rampage LMG and RE-45.

Apex Legends Season 15 is upon us, bringing Catalyst, Broken Moon, and much much more.

One thing that remains un-tweaked from past seasons is Care Packages, dropping into battle royale matches at three intervals and bring with them exclusive weapons and high-tier loot.

Some players might not know that the probability of certain items and weapons is fixed, meaning it will remain the same in all matches. Here, we’re running through what players can expect from Care Packages at every game period in Season 15.

Apex Legends Season 15 Care Package Guide

Care Package Weapons Round 1 (Early Game)

The first two Care Packages in BR matches begin their descent 4 minutes and 5 seconds before the ring closes.

They land with 2 minutes 30 seconds before the ring closes and have a 50% chance of bringing a weapon. If they do not bring a weapon, they will bring a jackpot item.

Weapon % Chance Bocek Compound Bow 25 RE-45 Auto 30 Kraber .50-Cal Sniper 10 Rampage LMG 35

Care Package Weapons Round 2 (Mid Game)

The next Care Package drops in the mid-game, beginning its descent 2 minutes and 5 seconds before the ring closes.

In Round 2, the chances of a weapon are increased to 75%, with a jackpot item relegated to a 25% possibility.

Weapon % Chance Bocek Compound Bow 25 RE-45 Auto 25 Kraber .50-Cal Sniper 25 Rampage LMG 25

Care Package Weapons Round 3 (Late Game)

The final Care Package drops in the late game, beginning its descent 35 seconds before the ring closes.

In Round 3, it is guaranteed to bring a weapon.

Weapon % Chance Bocek Compound Bow 20 RE-45 Auto 35 Kraber .50-Cal Sniper 20 Rampage LMG 25

Care Package Jackpot Items

If players get a jackpot item instead of a weapon (only possible in Rounds 1 and 2), here are the % chances of getting each item.

Jackpot Item % Chance Level 3 Evo Shield 34.25 Level 4 Helmet 27.4 Level 4 Body Shield 6.85 Level 4 Backpack 24.66 Level 4 Knockdown Shield 6.85

Care Package Right and Left Slot Items

As anyone who has opened a Care Package will know, there’s also slots on either side of the main item.

The probabilities for these are fixed at all Rounds and are as follows.

Right Slot Items % Chance Heat Shield 1.69 Level 3 Backpack 5.08 Level 3 Knockdown Shield 5.08 Phoenix Kit 5.08 Level 3 Barrel Stabilizer 5.08 Level 3 Laser Sight 5.08 Level 3 Shotgun Bolt 5.08 Level 3 Extended Energy Mag 5.08 Level 3 Extended Heavy Mag 5.08 Level 3 Extended Sniper Mag 3.39 2x-4x Variable ACOG 8.47 4x-8x Variable Sniper 8.47 Level 3 Standard Stock 5.08 Level 3 Sniper Stock 5.08 1x Digital Threat 8.47 4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat 8.47 Skullpiercer Rifling 5.08 Turbocharger 5.08

Left Slot Items % Chance Med Kit 28.7 Shield Battery 28.7 Heat Shield 13.04 Mobile Respawn Beacon 13.04 Phoenix Kit 16.52

That’s all there is to know about Care Packages in Apex Legends Season 15.

We’ll be sure to update this page if and when the equipment and weapons themselves change.