Apex Legends Season 15 Care Package & Replicator weapons: Peacekeeper, Spitfire, more

Apex Legends Season 15 brings the games to a new location – and that’s not the only thing changing. There are some major updates to the Care Package drops and the Replicator inventory, with guns like the Peacekeeper, Spitfire, and RE-45 at the top of the list.

Every new season brings a shakeup to the Apex Legends experience and the rotating weapon pool is always one of the biggest changes.

This time around, players will see the Mastiff out of the crate and back into the regular loot pool, but at the cost of losing a popular pistol with its best attachment. Here’s the full list of what’s getting nixed from the loot pool in Season 15 Eclipse.

Apex Legends Season 15 Care Package & Replicator weapons

Starting off with the Care Package, we’ve got the aforementioned swap of the Mastiff and the RE-45. The crate version of the pistol will come with Disruptor Rounds, making it quite the lethal option, one that is worthy of being a late-game drop when it is fully kitted out.

That means the full lineup is as follows:

Re-45

Rampage LMG (now fully charged on first pickup)

Bocek Bow

Kraber

This isn’t the biggest shakeup from last season’s lineup, but given that there’s a new map, it will take some time to understand how this will affect the game.

As for the Replicator, the Havoc and P2020 will be returning to ground loot as both the Spitfire and Peacekeeper take their spot inside of the crafting rotation.

This will likely have a more oversized effect than the Care Package change early on as the P2020 wasn’t a particularly popular crafting choice, and both of these weapons are useful in every stage of the game.

For now, that’s everything you need to know about the Apex Legends weapons list for the Replicator and Care Packages in Season 15.