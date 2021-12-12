Apex Legends Bangalore Season 11 event leaked: Dates, skins, Stories from the Outlands & more

Fresh Apex Legends leaks have revealed that a Bangalore-themed event will be coming to the battle royale soon, complete with skins, bundles, and a Stories from the Outlands video.

Long-time Apex Legends players will be well accustomed to Respawn’s affinity for frequent events, limited-time modes, and new skins to shake up the game’s formula.

Stories from the Outlands have also become customary for events and legends, short animated features that seek to provide background and lore to the game’s characters, endearing players to their plights.

We’ve seen Stories from the Outlands for plenty of legends, with only Caustic, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Mirage, Octane, and Bangalore yet to feature in their own. The latter could be about to be scratched from that list if recent leaks are to be believed.

Apex Legends Bangalore Event dates

The leaks for a Bangalore-themed event come from reputable leakers garret and KralRindo. While it does not guarantee the veracity of this information they have, in the past, correctly leaked aspects of Apex Legends – including the new map Storm Point and different cosmetics.

According to Garret’s December 11 YouTube video on the topic, the Bangalore event will be coming to Apex in January of 2022.

While exact dates cannot be confirmed, fans should expect it in very early January.

Apex Legends Bangalore Event content

The full list of content for the upcoming event is not confirmed, but garret indicated that it would follow generally the same formula that past events have.

The Stories from the Outlands will center on Banaglore’s past, including how she acquired her heirloom from a pilot. We should also find out more about the fate of Jackson, who tragically fell from Bangalore’s ship in the widely known image.

There will be new skins and a holo spray for Bangalore, dropped as part of a bundle (meaning they might cost Apex players slightly more).

In short, Bangalore (and Apex) fans can begin to get excited for the event. While it remains unconfirmed until Respawn voice something official on it, the presence of it in the game’s files means we can safely bet on seeing it at some point.