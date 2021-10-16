How to watch Apex Legends Season 11 Stories from the Outlands

With Season 11 on the horizon, Respawn Entertainment has shared a first look at the next entry in the Apex Legends: Stories from the Outlands series, scheduled to premiere on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Less than a month stands between Apex Legends fans and the game’s next season, the as-of-now unnamed Season 11, which is set to kick off in early November.

As its launch date approaches, developer Respawn Entertainment has fired up the hype train by unveiling a first look at Season 11 in the form of a new Stories from the Outlands installment. Here’s how you can watch the premier, and everything we know about the trailer so far.

How to watch Season 11 Stories from the Outlands

The latest entry in Stories from the Outlands will premier on Monday, October 18 — roughly two weeks before the official start date of Apex Legends Season 11. You can check out the stream embedded below.

The trailer will go live at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST / 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CST / 1 AM JST, so make sure you tune in at the appropriate time to catch the reveal.

Season 11’s Stories from the Outlands will run for 3:23 — a bit shorter than the last few Stories, which clocked in at around four minutes apiece. Despite the shorter runtime, the video is sure to be jam-packed with new action and info, which you certainly won’t want to miss.

6 8 2 4 1 Tune in on October 18, 8:00 AM PST to see the latest entry in our “Stories from the Outlands”. https://t.co/arsGiS8TdO pic.twitter.com/YoRVc52dZL — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 16, 2021

Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands: Ash reveal?

While the next Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands trailer doesn’t have an official title (yet), if you’ve been keeping up with the game’s lore (or leaks, if that’s more your thing) you probably have a pretty good idea of who the trailer will feature.

Fans already know her as Ash, and it was recently revealed in the Season 10 comic that her human form was, in fact, Dr. Ashleigh Reid (think back to Season 7’s Stories from the Outlands). While it isn’t officially confirmed, there’s plenty of speculation that she is the new Legend being added next season.

The trailer’s cover image and teaser clip have fueled those suspicions by showing off a bright blue eye — quite similar to Dr. Reid’s. We’ll have to wait and see, but all signs seem to indicate that Ash will finally be joining Apex Legends as a playable character next season.

Stories from the Outlands has cemented itself as a fan-favorite series, and the community’s excitement has already kicked into overdrive after these first few teasers. Tune in on October 18 to make sure you don’t miss out on our first glimpse at Apex Legends Season 11.