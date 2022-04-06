10 best Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Wraith has countless skins for players to choose from in Apex Legends, but which of her cosmetics are the best and will make you stand out from the crowd in the Outlands?

Since the release of Apex Legends all the way back in 2019, Wraith has remained one of the most popular characters in the entire game.

This is no different in Season 12 where the Interdimensional Skirmisher has a 12% pick rate and is constantly grappling with Octane for the top spot in terms of popularity.

Of course, as with any Legend in the Outlands, Wraith has an array of cosmetics and skins that are constantly growing with every major update, making it difficult to pick one from the bunch.

So, to help you pick the best skin for the Interdimensional Skirmisher, we’ve put together a list of the 10 best skins for Wraith.

Top 10 best skins for Wraith

Note: Not all of these skins are available to craft or buy in the store at the moment and some were part of limited-time events from the past.

10. Voices from the Past

Voices from the Past Wraith was released alongside The Old Ways Event in 2020 as part of a bundle for 1,800 Apex Coins.

9. Protector of the Void

Protector of the Void Wraith was part of the Season 2 Iron Crown event back in 2019 and recently made a return in the Dark Depths event as part of a bundle for 1,800 Apex Coins.

8. The Liberator

The Liberator Wraith was not released with an event and can be crafted in the Legends cosmetic menu for 1,200 materials.

7. Airship Assassin

Airship Assassin Wraith originally required the ‘Void Specialist’ skin and 6,500 Legend Tokens to craft. However, the skin made a return during the 2021 Black Friday Sale week where it was available to purchase outright for 1,800 Apex Coins.

6. Flashpoint

Flashpoint Wraith requires ‘Vengeance Seeker’ and 10,500 Legend Tokens to craft. The skin was last available in November of 2021.

5. Phasewalker

Phasewalker Wraith originally came out during the 2020 End of Year Sale where it was available as part of a bundle for 4,000 Apex Coins that included 30 packs. The skin was last seen in the store in August of 2021.

4. Hellcat

Hellcat Wraith was part of the Season 8 Anniversary Collection Event in 2021 and was available to craft for 1,200 materials or 1,800 Apex Coins. The skin made a return in the Lunar New Year Sale in 2022.

3. Marble Goddess

Marble Goddess Wraith was released with the Season 5 Lost Treasures Collection Event in 2020 and was available to craft for 2,400 materials or 1,800 Apex Coins. The skin made a return to the Apex Item Store during the first week of September in 2021.

2. Voidwalker

Voidwalker Wraith arrived with the 2019 Voidwalker Event and was available to unlock for 1,800 Apex Coins. It last made a return to the store back in 2021 with the Summer Splash Sale.

1. Quarantine 722

Quarantine 722 Wraith was not released with an event and can be crafted in the Legends cosmetic menu for 1,200 materials.

So, there you have it, those are our top 10 skins for the Interdimensional Skirmisher, Wraith. We’ll be sure to update our list as more skins are released in upcoming Collection Events and seasonal updates.

