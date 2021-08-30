Albralelie claims Apex Legends ranked is broken after NICKMERCS, CouRage climb to Masters

After seeing streamers like Nicholas ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff and Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop reach Masters — and even Predator — in Apex Legends without breaking a sweat, Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith explained why the system is broken.

Ever since some of the biggest Warzone streamers like NICKMERCS and CouRage jumped ship to Apex Legends, they’ve been dominating in ranked games and quickly hit Masters — the game’s second-highest rank.

It’s not surprising since their skills are crazy. However, it’s left people wondering it’s far too easy for relatively new players to break into the upper echelons despite having very little knowledge about the game itself.

Albralelie weighed in on the situation and claimed that it isn’t “sad” to see them pull it off because they’re “pros in other games” and “already really talented.”

However, he believes it proves the ranked system is “not really that good.”

“I think it says a lot about the ranked ladder and how it’s not really that good when it comes to actually being a meaningful ranked ladder,” he said.

“You don’t need game knowledge to get a high rank, which is really bad.”

“I can’t think of any other game that has ranked where you don’t need game knowledge to get to the highest ranks.”

Albralelie didn’t discredit NICKMERCS and CouRage for doing what they did.

Instead, he focused on what their dominance means in terms of the game itself, sparking a conversation about how it can be improved moving forward.

Albralelie called for sweeping changes in Season 11, including adding demotion from every rank above Gold. This has been echoed by other pros and streamers including Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen.

In the end, though, popular streamers like them are still a net positive for the Apex Legends community.

Not only do they draw in new players with their daily streams, but their impact will help the game shine on for many years to come.