Chainsaw Man Season 2: Everything we know – cast, plot, more

Here’s everything we know about Chainsaw Man Season 2, from early plot details to the returning cast and more.

Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s now at the end of its first season, much to the sadness of fans.

The plot is described as Crunchyroll as: “Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’– a man with a devil’s heart.”

As stated, fans are loving the first season of this show. So naturally, as the first season draws to its end, everyone is looking towards a second season. So here’s everything we know so far.

Chainsaw Man Season 2: Is there a release date?

As of writing, there is sadly no release date for Chainsaw Man Season 2.

There’s no official release date as Season 2 hasn’t actually been confirmed yet. However, a second season seems very likely. Generally, animes don’t adapt manga unless they plan to go to the end with them, unless said show performs really badly.

And safe to say, Chainsaw Man did not perform badly. It’s currently at 8.4/10 on IMDb, and this was one of the most anticipated animes of the year, with it pretty much living up to the hype.

Chainsaw Man Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Since Season 2 has not been confirmed, there is no Chainsaw Man Season 2 trailer.

But make sure to check out the Season 1 trailer if you haven’t already, it’s pretty darn great:

Chainsaw Man Season 2 cast: Who is starring in the next season?

Chainsaw Man is overseen by Studio MAPPA, one of the most renowned studios in the business. This means that they have some solid talent on board, including the voice cast.

We can expect that the same cast, at least the same main cast, will return for the potential second season, and in terms of its Japanese voice cast, the list is as follows:

Denji – Kikunosuke Toya

Makima – Tomori Kusunoki

Aki Hayakawa – Shogo Sakata

Power – Fairouz Ai

Pochita – Shiori Izawa



Chainsaw Man Season 2 plot: What will happen next season?

As of writing, there is no official plot synopsis for Chainsaw Man Season 2.

Season 2 – which will likely be 12 episodes, like most anime seasons – will be a continuation of Season 1, as well as the manga of the same name, by Tatsuki Fujimoto. So far, our heroes are still on the hunt for the Gun Devil, and Special Division 4 has only just gotten started, with plenty more demon fiends to be fleshed out.

It is expected that Season 2 will cover the rest of Part 1 of the Manga, which has a total of 97 chapters. Season 1 of the anime has covered roughly around 40 chapters of the manga, meaning that Season 2 could cover the remaining 57-ish.

No doubt there’ll be loads of action, loads of death, and loads of demons. And we can’t wait.

Chainsaw Man Season 2 updates

Chainsaw Man’s studio, MAPPA, has been reticent on updates or announcements on Chainsaw Man’s second season. However, it hasn’t been all quiet from its director, Ryu Nakayama.

He said in his most recent update update, “Our mission this year is to create a better working environment that is free from power harassment and moral harassment, free from unnecessary stress, and stable in terms of money and time, and although it is still small-scale, we are slowly taking shape.”

He continued, “It’s only the first year, so we’ll be steadily building our foundation, and we should be able to release it soon.”

This article will be updated when we learn more.

Chainsaw Man is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.