Invincible & Walking Dead studio teases multiple anime projects in the works

Skybound Entertainment CEO and co-founder David Alpert revealed to Dexerto that the company has multiple anime projects in the works.

Skybound Entertainment is known for being the creators of the juggernaut TV series The Walking Dead, the beloved animated series Invincible, and much more.

The company was first founded in 2010 and works on stories across comic books, TV, film, and video games.

During Gamescom LATAM, we sat down with Skybound CEO and Co-Founder David Alpert, discussing the likes of Invincible’s failed live-action film from 20 years ago, The Walking Dead franchise, and the beauty of working directly with an iconic comic book creator in Robert Kirkman.

When talking about the future of the company and upcoming projects, Alpert mentioned how they have recently opened up a new site in Japan and are making a big push towards developing more content in the region.

AMC Skybound are the minds behind The Walking Dead and much more.

“So we opened up Skybound, Japan about a year and a half ago. We just finished our first live-action Japanese language show for the HGTV based on one of our comics called Heart Attack.”

Furthermore, Alpert then went on to add that, as part of the company’s “global expansion,” they will be developing multiple anime for the first time ever.

“So we finished our first live-action and we have a couple of anime that we’re going to start, which I’m excited about because I’ve been living with them my whole life and now to be making animes…”

When later asked what some of his favorite anime are, Alpert was quick to list off Atack on Titan, Naruto, Space Battleship Yamato, and Evangelion, just to name a few.

While the Skybound CEO could not reveal what these anime will be about, or when fans might get a first glimpse, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more details are revealed.