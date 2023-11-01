Does Rick Grimes die in The Walking Dead? Comics vs TWD show explained

If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, you’ve likely wondered at some point over the years… What happens to Rick? Or even, does Rick die in all of this? Here, we’re going to unravel the famed storyline surrounding Rick Grimes and his fate in both the comic book series and AMC‘s TV adaptation.

Rick Grimes is a central character in The Walking Dead universe. Played by Andrew Lincoln in the TV show, Rick is a former sheriff’s deputy who wakes up from a coma to find a world overrun by flesh-eating zombies.

He becomes a symbol of hope and leadership throughout the series, guiding a group of survivors through the post-apocalyptic landscape. And it’s not quite over for him, either. Rick is set to return in a spinoff show with Michonne titled ‘The Ones Who Live,’ slated for release in 2024 – teased at the end of the main series.

Even though he remains on-screen, though, there is a lot of source material in the comics that could explain his fate. So, let’s take a look through it and see how things differ.

Does Rick die in The Walking Dead? Show vs Comics

AMC Rick has seen the good, the bad, and the ugly in The Walking Dead universe. But, does he survive?

In the AMC television show, Rick Grimes is very much alive. However, in the comic book series created by Robert Kirkman, Rick does have a tragic death.

When does Rick die in TWD? Comics death explained

Rick Grimes meets his fate in issue #192 of The Walking Dead comics, released in June 2019. This shocking twist left many fans in disbelief as they witnessed the demise of the beloved character, who led the series for many years.

How does Rick die in The Walking Dead comics – and who killed him?

In issue #192 of the comics, Rick Grimes is shot and killed by Sebastian Milton, the spoiled and reckless son of Pamela Milton, the leader of the Commonwealth.

Sebastian kills Rick in a fit of anger and desperation, blaming him for the downfall of his privileged life within the Commonwealth community. Rick’s death marks a significant turning point in the comics, with the loss of their leader having far-reaching consequences for the survivors.

In the show, Sebastian also dies in Season 11 – the final season of the show – after walkers enter the Commonwealth and one hits him with a nasty bite.

AMC Sebastian was one of the most hated characters in TWD Season 11, as the people of the Commonwealth exposed him as a fraud. In the comics, he had a major part to play in Rick’s story, though.

It made for one of the most dramatic exits in the series’ history on-screen and Eugene was later accused of having killed him.

While the comics may have bid farewell to Rick Grimes, his fans need not despair. Rick’s legacy lives on as he’s set to return in ‘The Ones Who Live,’ a spinoff show alongside Michonne, which is scheduled to premiere on AMC in 2024.

Just as Daryl Dixon found new adventures in his spinoff in France, Rick Grimes is poised to embark on a fresh journey, ensuring that the spirit of The Walking Dead continues to thrive on our screens. So, keep your eyes peeled for this exciting new chapter in this universe.

