The Eminence in Shadow movie announced

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 might be over, but the fun hasn’t stopped yet. Its first feature film is on its way.

Although the final episode for the second season of hit anime series The Eminence in Shadow just aired, fans of title can expect their favorite characters to return to their screens soon.

Based Daisuke Aizawa’s 2018 light novel series, this dark fantasy comedy was initially brought to life in anime format back in October 2022.

Rave reviews followed. And the show was renewed for a second season, which aired in 2023. Which brings us to today, and the announcement of the series’ first film adaptation.

The Eminence in Shadow movie adaptation

On December 20, The Eminence in Shadow’s official Twitter page announced that a brand new film adaptation was in the works.

Produced by Studio Nexus and titled The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes, all we have so far for the film is the eerie dystopian teaser visual.

We expect to gain more details about the movie in the new year. However, fans expect that the original cast and crew, including Seiichirou Yamashita as Cid and Kana Hanazawa as Alexia, will reprise their roles.

The Eminence in Shadow plot

The dark fantasy isekai series follows a young man called Cid. After he dies in his original world, he is reborn in a new fantasy one – and this time, he has a power craving to go with his new body.

In this world, Cid decides to create an underground organization to fight against an imaginary cult. But little does he know, the cult is real and they’re not happy that his power fantasy is thwarting their plans.

If you haven’t checked out The Eminence in Shadow yet, you can watch the popular anime series on HIDIVE in the United States and Disney+ in the UK.

