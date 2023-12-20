Is the anime industry at its peak?

Recent comments from high-profile anime creators have raised the alarm about the future of the anime industry, which begs the question: has it reached its peak?

The anime industry has entered its golden age. With the growing international popularity of series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, and One Piece, anime has become a very mainstream past-time.

But how much longer can this prosperous period last? Following recent controversies from Studio MAPPA and fans’ concerns arising over Netflix’s One Piece remake, certain prominent animators have predicted that the industry could soon collapse.

One of these figures includes 82-year-old Gundam director Yoshiyuki Tomino, based on a recent interview he did with Toyo Keizei.

Yoshiyuki Tomino’s interview

On December 17, legendary Mobile Suit Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino shared that he believes the anime boom has peaked.

“The anime industry is in a period of prosperity,” he said in the interview with Japanese outlet Toyokeizai, when asked about how he views the current condition of the anime industry after nearly 50 years in service. “The excitement may continue for another five or six years, but then it will probably start to decline.”

Regardless of how serious this decline is, the anime industry won’t disappear in the near future. However, it could undergo huge changes based on the changing social expectations for animators, developments in AI, and improved technologies.

Although Tomino is happy with society’s increased respect for the anime industry, joking that he can now go to the tax office without being ridiculed for his profession, changing times, cultures, and technologies have contributed to a shift in the industry.

“After switching from hand-drawn animation to digital, many of Disney’s works became disappointing,” Tomino explained, when discussing how these technological improvements will impact the industry.

According to Tomino, anime may start to decline in a few years due to changing fashions – in the same way that this has impacted many other mediums. However, much like many old-school anime creators, he believes that the industry’s declining creativity can be blamed on conditions being too soft.

In the interview, Tomino argues that air-conditioned rooms and simpler digital animation styles have taken away the drive behind industry greats.

How will AI impact the anime industry?

Throughout the interview, Yoshiyuki Tomino emphasizes that humans have an amazing “ability to discern when something is different.” Which applies to AI enhanced work.

“Humans like things that are real,” he said. “So they can distinguish between things that are not real.” Because of this, he believes that machine-made anime won’t capture the same creative machine that hand-drawn series do, highlighting Hayao Miyazaki’s works – which make use of traditional production environments – as anime classics.

In the interview, he also argues that animators need to see the world to enhance their own works. “Don’t be afraid to see the scene,” he said. “For example, in the case of agriculture, climate, topography, and geology … if you only look at the numbers on the slip, it’s no good.”

This makes sense, as creators wouldn’t be able to produce believable animations if they haven’t experienced it for themselves.

Will the anime industry decline?

Technology and social media have put anime on the map across the world. But, they could also serve as its downfall.

According to Jujutsu Kaisen O animation director Terumi Nishii’s twitter comments on November 28, the anime industry only has a few years left before it collapses.

And also Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fukimoto’s interview argues that Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki is a dying breed and the last animator to travel the world so that he can feature underrepresented environments and cultures that animators who have never left Japan couldn’t possibly understand.

Although increasing access to social media could combat this creative decline, the legendary director is correct that there are many cultures and elements of the human experience we cannot understand through our screens.

Anime is raking in more money than ever before, with huge platforms like Netflix capitalizing on its success. But recent statements from animators have raised concerns about working conditions, which will potentially drive away gifted animators to be replaced by machines.

However, in response to these challenges, Tomino cautions against Hollywood’s profit-centric trap, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing quality over quantity, instead of going down the path of producing mindless blockbusters.

These comments come at a time when Netflix has just announced yet another One Piece remake, prompting fans to express concern over the necessity of the new series.

Despite uncertainty shrouding the anime industry’s success, it’s essential to recognize that these worries are rooted in speculation. Right now, fans don’t need to worry about the fate of their favorite films and TV series. However, the industry’s changing landscape will leave its mark on how we produce and consume anime, changing it for the better – or the worse.

