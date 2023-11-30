The Eminence in the Shadow Season 2 Episode 10: Release date, time & more

Another week’s gone by, and so has another episode of The Eminence in the Shadow. While we wait for Episode 10, let’s take a look at the release date, time and more (including when we can expect a sneak preview).

HIDIVE’s The Eminence in the Shadow is one of the most popular isekai franchises. And it’s no wonder. The adventures of the classic overpowered protagonist Cid are just as thrilling as they are hilarious.

After a brief light-hearted soiree into the hot springs, Season 2 Episode 9 began the Orianna Kingdom arc, returning us to Cid’s journey and what fans have called “misunderstanding, the animation.”

Without giving too much (or anything really) away, in Episode 9 Cid’s mob-fu persona finally returned in full (and hilarious) glory. And, further developments were also made in Marie and Cid’s relationship. While discovering a terrifying cult situation gripping her mother and the kingdom, Rose takes action. So, what can we expect for Episode 10?

The Eminence in the Shadow Season 2 Episode 10 will air on December 6, 2023 at 10:30pm JST.

Season 2 is currently airing in Japan on TOKYO MX and TV Aichi. However, it is also being simulcast on HIDIVE for an international audience. The new episode will be released at 10:30pm JST.

Check out what time it’s airing in your country below:

8:30am Eastern Standard Time

5:30am Pacific Time

7:20am Central Time

1:30pm Greenwich Mean Time

10:30am Brasilia Time

11:30pm Australian Eastern Standard Time

11:00pm Australian Central Standard Time

What happened in The Eminence in the Shadow Season 2 Episode 9?

Hailed on Reddit as “the best episode yet”, this week’s instalment returned us to the events of the light novel and Oriana kingdom.

Marie makes a surprise return. And, in this episode she’s doing a lot better, having left Lawless City to open her own tavern.

The introduction of Victoria, codename Number 559, also added additional tension to the plot as we approach the season’s climatic episodes. Both Rose and Victoria received their powers directly from the mysterious Shadow, but Victoria resents Rose, seeing her as weak and unworthy. As the episode unfolds, it explored the relationship between the two characters and revealed more information about their connection to the shadow.

Moving onto Rose’s mother, the Queen. Trouble is on the horizon as Rose, still grappling with having to mercy kill her father, tries to protect her mother from Victoria and the cult. Introducing further tension to the series. Why? Rose’s decision to reject Shadow Garden and return home with her mother has created a ripple effect throughout the universe, especially since the public are now aware that she’s the one who killed the King.

In the midst of this chaos is Cid, who (seemingly oblivious to the happenings of the rest of the world) finally decides on his next move. During Cid’s story, we watch as he returns to his Mob member ambitions. After Marie is threatened by thugs, he attempts to endear himself to her by trying to save her from them. But, not wanting to show his true strength, he gets beaten up instead – although, of course, we know that he’ll get it back later as the Shadow.

And finally, Shadow (Cid) spectacularly rescues Shadow Garden members, codenamed 599, 664, and 665, after they find themselves in peril. A gory rescue ensues, followed by more hilarious misunderstandings, setting us up for an exciting Episode 10.

The Eminence in the Shadow Season 2 Episode 10

The official preview for The Eminence in the Shadow Season 2 Episode 10 can be expected to be released on December 1, 2023.

Stay tuned, as we’ll update you as soon as the episode preview is available in Japan.

