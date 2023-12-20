Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami takes inspiration from One Piece

One Piece is one of the best Shonen series, and its popularity has inspired several mangakas, including Gege Akutami, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular new-gen Shonen manga and anime series. Created by Gege Akutami, the series features complex power systems, iconic characters, and memorable moments. Gege Akutami draws inspiration from several classic series such as Naruto, Bleach, and even Hunter X Hunter.

However, in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246, Gege confirmed drawing inspiration from One Piece. The chapter will be available on December 24, Sunday and will feature some of the best moments in the battle against the strongest.

As the manga end draws near, the sorcerers are putting their lives on the line to defeat the villains Kenjaku and Sukuna. Delve deeper to find out how Gege Akutami took inspiration from One Piece in Jujutsu Kaisen. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246!

Gege Akutami confirmed taking inspiration from One Piece in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246

In this week’s Shonen Jump issue, Gege Akutami shares: “I initially aimed for Kizaru in my gachapon attempts(Capsule toys game), but after trying five times, I managed to complete the quartet known as the ‘Big Tree’ featuring One Piece characters (Borsalino, Akainu, Fujitora, and Aokiji).”

Twitter user Pewpiece shared the unofficial translation of Gege Akutami’s comment for Chapter 246. The official translation will be available next week on Viz Mangaka Musings. The One Piece characters Gege mentions in his comment are all Admirals, the powerhouses of the Navy. However, Aokiji is a former admiral, and Akainu has been promoted to the fleet admiral.

Hiromi Higuruma takes center stage in the upcoming chapter. Not only that but Choso and Ino joining the fight was also teased in Chapter 245. In Chapter 246, Kusakabe protects Higuruma. Not only that, but Choso and Ino also jump into the battle.

Sukuna points out that everyone’s skills have significantly improved, including Yuji. However, he easily pushes them away and goes after Higuruma.

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

