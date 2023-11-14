The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 7 is on the horizon – so, here’s everything you need to know about its release date and time.

The previous episode featured several intense battles between the key characters of the anime, and we also got to see several unexpected twists. For instance, Cid, who had taken the identity of John Smith, gets caught by Alpha, and the duo ends up having a fierce fight.

Even though Alpha couldn’t defeat Cid, she has made up her mind to take revenge on him for the betrayal. So, we can expect her to gather the members of the Shadow Garden and ask them for help.

The series has blessed us with countless insane twists and turns so far, but that was not all, as the upcoming episode seems to be coming up with even more surprising elements.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 7 release date and time

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 7 will be released on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at HIDIVE for the global fandom. Below is the release timings for different locations that you may follow:

5:30am PST

6:30am Mountain Time

7:30am Central Time

8:30am EST

1:30am British Time

2:30pm European Time

7:00pm Indian Time

What happened in the previous episode?

Alpha and Gamma learn about a new threat in the form of John Smith (Cid). Learning about his strength, everyone gets worried. When Delta goes to fight John, she finds out that it’s Cid, her boss, so she backs off. Cid is on a secret mission, so when Delta becomes aware of his real identity, he sends her for another mission without informing anyone.

Delta’s sudden disappearance makes Alpha believe that John has killed her, so she decides to avenge her death. During the showdown between her and John Smith, she also comes across the truth, which leads to an emotional battle between the duo. John Smith, aka Cid, tries to justify his deeds, but Alpha doesn’t get convinced and decides to build an army against him.

On the other side, Gettan also starts strategizing things against John Smith. So, we may see even more action in the upcoming episode of The Eminence in Shadow Season 2.

