The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 2: Release date and time

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 2 is around the horizon, and here, we’ve got everything you should know about the much-awaited episode.

The anime series’ first season was released in October 2022 and concluded in February 2023. It introduced us to the main protagonist, Cid, and his established secret organization, Shadow Garden.

In the previous season, we saw the organization playing a vital role, so fans believed that they would be able to see it stepping up with Cid to fight his enemies once again. However, the first episode of season 2 revealed that it’s not going to happen.

Fortunately, the newly released episode featured a scene where we saw Cid and Shadow Garden together, and moving further, we can expect to see the protagonist embarking on the new journey on his own.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 2 release schedule

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 10:30pm JST. The majority of the countries will get to watch the episode a day before, i.e., on October 10, 2023, and here’s the time schedule you must follow:

6:30am PT

7:30am MST

8:30am CT

9:30am EST

2:30pm BST

3:30pm European Time

7:00pm IST

How many episodes will be there in The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 2?

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 2 will have 12 episodes that will follow a weekly release schedule. So, the series will run until December 20, 2023.

The latest season of Eminence in Shadow is following the latest releases, such as Tokyo Revengers and Spy x Family, in terms of the episode count.

This means the second season will feature a single-cour run, which comes to an end in three months unless, of course, the show announces any unforeseen hiatus for any episode.

The series is exclusively streaming on HIDIVe, so if you want to re-watch the previous season simultaneously, you can rely on the platform.

