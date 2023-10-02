How to watch The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 – what time is it out?

The Eminence in Shadow is returning with its new Season 2 this week – so here’s how and what time you can watch it.

The Eminence in Shadow is a popular isekai and fantasy anime series that debuted in 2022. Based on a light novel by Daisuke Aizawa, the story explores themes of reincarnation in a new world. This series quickly gained massive popularity as soon as the anime debuted.

The first season adapts Volumes 1 and 2 from the light novel within the 20 episodes. The sequel season will premiere this week. The new season will center around Cid Kagenou and Shadow Garden’s journey through the Lawless City.

It is a desolate land governed by three mighty monarchs under a crimson moon. Cid is drawn to the Blood Queen, an old vampire who has lain asleep for decades. Here’s how and when you can watch The Eminence in Shadow Season 2.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 release date and time

The Eminence in Shadow will premiere on October 4 at 10:30pm JST. New episodes will drop every Wednesday. The second season is scheduled for 12 episodes, unlike the first season, which had 20 episodes. You can check your time zone below:

6:30am PT

7:30am MST

8:30am CT

9:30am EST

2:30pm BST

3:30pm European Time

7:00pm IST

Where to watch the Eminence in Shadow Season 2

HIDIVE will be the official streaming home for the new episodes when the anime returns this Fall. There will be both subbed and dubbed English versions released on the same day. You can also catch up on everything that happened in the first season right now.

HIDIVE shares the official synopsis of the Eminence in Shadow Season 2, “Everything has been going according to plan, but the hour of awakening draws near. Cid Kagenou and Shadow Garden investigate the Lawless City, a cesspool where the red moon hangs low in the sky, and three powerful monarchs rule the streets.”

“The true draw for Cid, however, is one who can draw blood–the Blood Queen, a vampire who has slumbered in her coffin for eons. Her awakening approaches, and Cid could finally face a day of reckoning.”

The Eminence in Shadow Season 1 is currently streaming on HIDIVE. You can check out our other anime coverage here.

