The ad-supported Crunchyroll catalog now includes popular series

Crunchyroll has recently announced several fan-favorite anime series now available to stream in its AVOD catalog. Here’s what you need to know about it.

As the lead streaming website for anime, Crunchyroll always provides anime fans with new shows each season. It gives fans the ultimate anime experience in over 200 countries and territories.

Crunchyroll serves the anime community with events, theatre, games, consumer products, collectibles, manga publishing, and free ad-supported and subscription premium content.

Crunchyroll recently announced the addition of an all-new batch of fan-favorite anime series to its freely available AVOD catalog starting 1st August. Crunchyroll’s Chief Content Officer, Asa Suehira, says, “It’s part of our service to fans when we can make popular titles more accessible.”

List of anime series being added to the Crunchyroll AVOD catalog

Beast Tamer

Blue Lock

Bocchi the Rock!

Bungo Stray Dogs

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Chainsaw Man

The Daily Life of the Immortal King

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro

Golden Kamuy

Lycoris Recoil

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch of Mercury

My Dress-Up Darling

Ranking of Kings

The Reincarnation Of The Strongest Exorcist In Another World

Spy X Family

Vinland Saga

Yona of the Dawn

These titles will be included in the 1,000 hours of Crunchyroll catalog that will be available for free to fans to introduce them to the world of anime, cultivate new audiences, and expand the already devoted community.

Crunchyroll’s English-speaking territories include the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Titles in other countries may differ.

