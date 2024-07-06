Oshi no Ko Chapter 155: Release date & spoiler speculation

Oshi no Ko Chapter 155 is delayed due to the break next week – here’s the new release date and our speculation on the chapter.

Aqua’s long-anticipated encounter with Hikaru reveals some shocking truths in Oshi no Ko. Throughout the story, he is seen as a heartless villain who betrayed Ai. We finally get to see the story from his point of view in Chapter 153.

Aqua and Ruby’s father shares how he loved Ai despite his trauma. But he was betrayed when she broke up with him after getting pregnant, claiming to be unable to love an ‘empty’ person like him.

Article continues after ad

However, Chapter 154 reveals Ai’s true feelings about Hikaru. She sacrificed her happiness and broke up with him to spare being another burden on him because she loved him back. The revelation has Hikaru in tears as he wallows in guilt.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 155 will be released on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 7 am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

Article continues after ad

Oshi no Ko Chapter 155 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

The new chapter will be available on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, from July 17 onwards.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 155 spoiler speculation

Shueisha

At the end of the last chapter, Hikaru breaks down in front of Ai’s picture as Aqua looks on. But unknown to them, another person is listening in. Ruby’s heard the entire encounter and now knows the man who orchestrated her mother’s murder and why.

Article continues after ad

Oshi no Ko Chapter 155 will show Ruby’s reaction to this. She’ll likely be shocked and overwhelmed to learn the truth, but she might also feel betrayed by Aqua for not including her in this.

Earlier in the series, Ruby revealed she remembered everything from her past life, including Dr. Gorou Amamiya. This has strengthened the bond between the twins. So, she may have higher expectations from him, at least regarding Ai’s business.

Article continues after ad

Thus, we may be looking toward a fight between the Hoshino twins. But more importantly, Oshi no Ko may show what Hikaru will do next now that he knows Ai’s true feelings. He’s a man shrouded in darkness, and it seems unlikely that he’d change so quickly.

Article continues after ad

We have to wait for the chapter’s official release to know what really happens in Oshi no Ko Chapter 155. Until then, keep up with other manga with our guides on My Hero Academia Chapter 427, One Piece Chapter 1120, and Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12.