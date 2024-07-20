Oshi no Ko introduces final villain in Chapter 155

After Aqua’s confrontation with Hikaru Kamiki, Oshi no Ko introduces who’ll play the main villain in the final arc.

The central storyline in Oshi no Ko is Ai Hoshino’s death and her son’s revenge against the conspirators. Though she was murdered by an obsessive fan, there was a betrayer who gave her address to the killer.

The person was later revealed to be Ai’s ex-boyfriend and Aqua and Ruby’s father: Hikaru Kamiki. Since then, Aqua has been on a single-minded pursuit to find the man and bring him to justice (by any means necessary).

However, the long-anticipated encounter between the two doesn’t last long. In the end, the man, now distraught with guilt and pain, is let go by the Hoshino twins at Ruby’s insistence. Meaning, the revenge Aqua (and we) were waiting for never comes.

Shueisha

But Aqua may get another stab at vengeance (pun intended). Oshi no Ko Chapter 155 reveals there was another person behind the young idol’s murder as well as the deaths of Goro Amamiya (Aqua’s past self), Ryosuke Kaihara, and Yura Katayose.

The person is revealed to be Fuyuko Niino, aka Nino, from the original B-Komachi. She was a founding member of the idol group and got jealous of Ai when she stole the spotlight despite being a newcomer. However, her jealousy soon turned into an unhealthy obsession.

Nino appears briefly in both the manga and the anime. In The 15 Year Lie, the movie based on Ai’s life, she’s played by Kana. However, she never appeared to have too much role in the series, until Chapter 155.

Article continues after ad

In the chapter, she’s staring at an old B-Komachi poster where she’s scribbled over the other members’ faces, leaving only Ai’s and hers intact. This gives us a brief glimpse at how deep her obsession runs. And also that she’ll play the final villain in Oshi no Ko.

More about Nino and her role in Ai's death will be revealed eventually in Chapter 156.

